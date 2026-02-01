02.Mär.2026









Arcade-Shooter: Echodrome 0.10

In Echodrome, eine Art "psychedelisches Asteroids", gilt es, in den einzelnen Arenen Gegnerwellen zu besiegen, Minen auszuweichen und Bosse auszuschalten (amiga-news.de berichtete). Kurz vor dem Ende der Abgabefrist des AmiGameJam hat Pixel Plop Games sein Spiel nochmals aktualisiert. Die Änderungen:



Version 0.10: Added the Snake level to the Attract Mode and fixed a few bugs with the attract mode in general.

Made the final Boss explosion more impressive.

Added a new sfx to simulate inserting a coin and fixed bugs with the credits system.

Some additional tweaks and trolling to the Loading screen. Version 0.9: Expanded on the enemy attack waves for some of the rooms, made some enemies easier to kill, renamed some of the rooms.

Added Attract Mode screens showing the Player, Mines, Baddies, and Mr Vector Head! and also what all the Powerups are. (So you don't have to go into How To Play for this information.)

Added the ability to record gameplay and play it back as part of the Attract Mode. (This was unbelievably painful to get working.)

Compressed the data files so the game loads a bit faster from a floppy.

Changed the player ship design so it looks less like it controls like Asteroids. (And it doesn't look the same as some of the later enemies.)

Added a thicker outline to the mines.

Remade the Loading screen so it's less dithery and no longer hi-res.

Added some new SFX for Mr Vector Head.

Added some custom explosions and more flashing! Version 0.8: CD32 pad support. (Experimental but seems to work.) If your setup supports 4 button joysticks then you can use the buttons to shoot in 8 different directions a bit like a twin stick shooter. You must change the Input Style in the Options menu to: Four Button (CD32 Pad Experimental) (NOTE: You will also need to set your Joystick to CD32 Pad in UAE, MiSTer, or A500 Mini options.)

Added a new Invulnerability powerup.

X2 Multiplier (Acid powerup) now actually rewards you double points.

The Arena map stays on the screen longer after you exit the room.

Some enemies take less hit points.

Enemies can now exit a room and enter again through a random door. (dr)



