08.Mär.2026



 AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 07.03.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 07.03.2026 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
dose2.x86_64-aros-v11.zip    dem/sce 5Mb   Pulsating demo with bawdy humor ...
stercus.x86_64-aros-v11.zip  dem/sce 2Mb   Port of Amiga Demo from MI '...
ntfs3g.i386-aros.lha         dri/fil 196kb A port of Tuxera's NTFS-3G ...
ntfs3g.x86_64-aros-v11.lha   dri/fil 216kb Port of Tuxera's NTFS-3G fi...
hocoslamfy.x86_64-aros-v1... gam/mis 2Mb   SDL Flappy Bird clone.
tinytris.x86_64-aros-v11.zip gam/puz 2Mb   a clone of the classic game Tetris
lm-tournament.lha            gam/rol 44Mb  a R.P.G. table board with dices
zip_amiga.lha                lib/mis 299kb Plugin allows Hollywood scripts ...
(snx)

[Meldung: 08. Mär. 2026, 08:10] [Kommentare: 0]
