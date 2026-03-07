|08.Mär.2026
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 07.03.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 07.03.2026 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
virtio9pfs.lha dri/han 21kb 4.1 A FileSysBox-based handler for A...
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb 4.1 An arabic console device, line&a...
virtioscsi.lha dri/sto 25kb 4.1 VirtIO SCSI Device Driver for Am...
amiarcadia.lha emu/gam 11Mb 4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
lm-torneo.lha gam/rol 44Mb 4.0 a R.P.G. table board with dices
hwp_zip.lha lib/hol 299kb 4.0 Read and write Zip archives for ...
iconecta.lha net/mis 3Mb 4.0 A little and easy program to tes...
amigadiskbench.lha uti/ben 167kb 4.1 a Reaction based disk benchmarki...
sfront.lha uti/scr 7kb 4.0 Provides an exe front for a script.
waitfile.lha uti/scr 6kb 4.0 waits for a specified file
(snx)
[Meldung: 08. Mär. 2026, 08:10] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]