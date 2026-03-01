|20.Mär.2026
| Programmiersprache: Amiga Blitz Basic 2 Visual Studio Code Ext. 0.16.0
"Amiga Blitz Basic 2" ist eine Erweiterung für Visual Studio Code, die Unterstützung für die Amiga-Version von Blitz Basic 2 (und Amiblitz) mit eingeschränkter Syntaxhervorhebung bietet (amiga-news.de berichtete). Änderungen seit der Version 0.7.0:
[0.16.0]
[0.15.0]
- Constant values shown on mouse hover (if they are defined in the same source file).
- Added some error checking when launching UAE.
- Notifications edited.
[0.14.0]
- Fixed a problem with too many include files breaking the communication with UAE. The AREXX scripts are now rewritten, so you need to copy build tools again.
- UAE is started automatically if needed when building ISO files.
- Package examples now edited to NOT include diskfont.library and mathtrans.library by default. You should try to avoid using these libraries if you make self-bootable productions.
- Renamed the command palette functions so they are grouped by UAE/Amiga.
[0.13.0]
- Syntax highlighting improved.
- Outline duplicate removed.
- From now on, you will need to supply your own libraries when packaging to ADF or ISO.
[0.12.0]
- The Blitz Basic 2.1 manual has been added and can be opened from the command palette.
- Linux script to bring FS-UAE window to front is updated.
- ReadMe restructured.
- Fixed ISO build bug.
[0.11.0]
- Initial Real Amiga build support.
- Automatic compiler options bug fixed. Note: you need to copy the build tools again for this update to take effect.
- Updated instructions.
[0.10.0]
- Build tools for Amiga OS needs to be copied (once per shared folder / Blitz type) using a command (Ctrl/Cmd+Shift+P) instead of automatically being copied at every build process.
- Option to set compiler options automatically as part of the build process (BB2).
- UAE is brought to focus at compile/run (some actions are needed to get this to work on Linux). This implementation is based on amishell.
- Fixed some bugs that could cause the 'outline' and 'go to symbol' functions to fail.
- The line 'serial_translate=crlf_cr' in the WinUAE configuration file should not be needed any more, but it being there doesn't hurt.
- Node.js dependencies updated to remove vulnerabilities.
- Extension settings are now grouped.
[0.9.5]
- [Experimental] AmiBlitz 3.x support (through ARexx, command line support might be added later)
- Fixed bug that broke commands in version 0.9.5
[0.9.1]
- Option to launch UAE automatically. You need to give a full command line for launching UAE in the extension settings. See the readme for details.
[0.9.0]
- Fixes for windows compatibility
[0.8.0]
- Zip packaging for HD Installation
(dr)
- [Experimental] CDTV and CD32 Packaging
- Fix to avoid cannot Open File in BB2 Editor.
[Meldung: 20. Mär. 2026, 22:43] [Kommentare: 0]
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