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22.Mär.2026



 Aminet-Uploads bis 21.03.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 21.03.2026 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
imp3handler.lha                comm/net    13K  VAR Mount IMP3 DISK + STASH...  
DCTelnet.lha                   comm/tcp   220K  OS3 DCTelnet - Telnet/BBS c... 
Sevgi_Engine.lha               dev/c      897K  OS3 Open source video game ...            
sfdc.lha                       dev/gcc    126K  GEN Compile SFD files into ...  
HWP_AVCodec.lha                dev/hwood  5.9M  VAR Hollywood plugin for FF...       
libpng1655_a68k.lha            dev/lib    1.5M  OS3 Lib for reading/writing...              
libpng1655_aros.lha            dev/lib    2.1M  ARO Lib for reading/writing...              
fat95.v3.20.lha                disk/misc  198K  OS3 Win95/98 compatible fil...          
anaiis_games.lha               driver/oth  48K  OS3 ANAIIS USB Stack Games                   
electroman.lha                 game/actio 820K  OS3 Electroman for AGA                       
kaboomania-demo-1.2.lha        game/demo  2.9M  OS3 KABOOMANIA Demo - ADF &...          
Norrland_Demo.lha              game/demo  593K  OS3 A game inspired by Norr...       
Norrland_Demo_WHDL.lha         game/demo  672K  OS3 A game inspired by Norr...       
OrbitalMission.lha             game/demo  269K  OS3 A space-action game                      
AmiSpear_RTG.lha               game/shoot 1.0M  OS3 Amiga port of Spear of ...           
AmiWolf_RTG.lha                game/shoot 902K  OS3 Amiga port of Wolfenste...             
G-WARS.lha                     game/shoot  14M  OS3 Geometry Wars inspired ...           
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha              misc/emu    11M  MOS Signetics-based machine...        
ZXLive.lha                     misc/emu   130K  OS3 ZX-Spectrum 48/128k/Pen... 
neatpost.lha                   text/dtp    89K  MOS Neat PostScript postpro...            
Vim_9.2-i386-aros.lha          text/edit   16M  ARO The ubiquitous text edi...               
Vim_9.2-ppc-amigaos.lha        text/edit   17M  OS4 The ubiquitous text edi...               
Vim_9.2-ppc-morphos.lha        text/edit   17M  MOS The ubiquitous text edi...               
Vim_9.2-x86_64-aros.lha        text/edit   16M  VAR The ubiquitous text edi...               
AmiTranslateItaCat.lha         text/misc   15K  GEN Italian catalog for Ami...    
DirSSCompareItaCat.lha         text/misc   13K  GEN Italian catalog for Dir...    
RemusItaCat.lha                text/misc   20K  GEN Italian catalog for Rem...          
avalanche.lha                  util/arc   144K  VAR ReAction unarchive GUI ... 
avalanche_de.lha               util/arc     9K  GEN German catalog for Aval...             
Avalanche_FR.lha               util/arc     8K  GEN French catalog for Aval...         
avalanche_guide_de.lha         util/arc     9K  GEN German translation of A...    
deark.lha                      util/arc   4.8M  VAR Extracting data from va...
cal-1.0.zip                    util/cli    26K  OS3 Unix-style calendar dis...              
cut-1.0.zip                    util/cli    40K  OS3 Extract fields/columns ...         
ScoutItaCat.lha                util/moni   56K  GEN Italian catalog for Sco...           
OBWorkbench.lha                util/wb    365K  OS3 Workbench replacement f...
(snx)

[Meldung: 22. Mär. 2026, 07:50] [Kommentare: 0]
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