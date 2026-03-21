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|22.Mär.2026
| Aminet-Uploads bis 21.03.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 21.03.2026 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
imp3handler.lha comm/net 13K VAR Mount IMP3 DISK + STASH... DCTelnet.lha comm/tcp 220K OS3 DCTelnet - Telnet/BBS c... Sevgi_Engine.lha dev/c 897K OS3 Open source video game ... sfdc.lha dev/gcc 126K GEN Compile SFD files into ... HWP_AVCodec.lha dev/hwood 5.9M VAR Hollywood plugin for FF... libpng1655_a68k.lha dev/lib 1.5M OS3 Lib for reading/writing... libpng1655_aros.lha dev/lib 2.1M ARO Lib for reading/writing... fat95.v3.20.lha disk/misc 198K OS3 Win95/98 compatible fil... anaiis_games.lha driver/oth 48K OS3 ANAIIS USB Stack Games electroman.lha game/actio 820K OS3 Electroman for AGA kaboomania-demo-1.2.lha game/demo 2.9M OS3 KABOOMANIA Demo - ADF &... Norrland_Demo.lha game/demo 593K OS3 A game inspired by Norr... Norrland_Demo_WHDL.lha game/demo 672K OS3 A game inspired by Norr... OrbitalMission.lha game/demo 269K OS3 A space-action game AmiSpear_RTG.lha game/shoot 1.0M OS3 Amiga port of Spear of ... AmiWolf_RTG.lha game/shoot 902K OS3 Amiga port of Wolfenste... G-WARS.lha game/shoot 14M OS3 Geometry Wars inspired ... AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 11M MOS Signetics-based machine... ZXLive.lha misc/emu 130K OS3 ZX-Spectrum 48/128k/Pen... neatpost.lha text/dtp 89K MOS Neat PostScript postpro... Vim_9.2-i386-aros.lha text/edit 16M ARO The ubiquitous text edi... Vim_9.2-ppc-amigaos.lha text/edit 17M OS4 The ubiquitous text edi... Vim_9.2-ppc-morphos.lha text/edit 17M MOS The ubiquitous text edi... Vim_9.2-x86_64-aros.lha text/edit 16M VAR The ubiquitous text edi... AmiTranslateItaCat.lha text/misc 15K GEN Italian catalog for Ami... DirSSCompareItaCat.lha text/misc 13K GEN Italian catalog for Dir... RemusItaCat.lha text/misc 20K GEN Italian catalog for Rem... avalanche.lha util/arc 144K VAR ReAction unarchive GUI ... avalanche_de.lha util/arc 9K GEN German catalog for Aval... Avalanche_FR.lha util/arc 8K GEN French catalog for Aval... avalanche_guide_de.lha util/arc 9K GEN German translation of A... deark.lha util/arc 4.8M VAR Extracting data from va... cal-1.0.zip util/cli 26K OS3 Unix-style calendar dis... cut-1.0.zip util/cli 40K OS3 Extract fields/columns ... ScoutItaCat.lha util/moni 56K GEN Italian catalog for Sco... OBWorkbench.lha util/wb 365K OS3 Workbench replacement f...(snx)
[Meldung: 22. Mär. 2026, 07:50] [Kommentare: 0]
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