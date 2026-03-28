|28.Mär.2026
Generation Amiga
| WHDLoad: Version 20.0
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Änderungen Version 20:
(cg)
- new: support for multiple memory configurations added, Slave structure is extended by ws_MemConfig, new resload_Control tag WHDLTAG_EXPMEMSIZE_GET, new option MemConfig/K/N (DJ Mike)
- chg: switching copper/raster DMA off is now performed via an user copper list, this should fix problems on very fast machines (PiStorm/WinUAE)
- chg: WHDInfo is updated to show new ws_MemConfig and to build also on 64-bit architectures, Amiga binary is installed with the dev-archive by default now
- fix: added missing subx instructions to the IST (DJ Mike)
- new: added patch list commands PL_VB, PL_VW and PL_VL to write values from Slave memory to the patch destination
- upd: the options DblNTSC/S and DblPAL/S available since a long time are now documented
- fix: don't use SYS_Asynch on ExecuteStartup/Cleanup when started from Workbench (issue #6827)
- new: WHDLoadArchiveFS is now delivered and installed by default as WHDLoad.VFS together with WHDLoad. It enables direct reading data from lha/zip archives. Copyright (c) 2020, Teemu Suutari.
- new: WArc is now delivered and installed by default. It can transform data directories into lha archives and the reverse, also updating .info files accordingly. See docs for more info.
- new: options AddChipMem/N and AddExpMem/N to increase the memory the installed program uses, must be supported by the Slave to have an effect
- chg: function resload_VSNPrintF addtionally supports flag ''' as thousands separator and length 'll' for 64-bit integer
- chg: existing resload_Protect* settings are written to the register dump now
[Meldung: 28. Mär. 2026, 23:24] [Kommentare: 0]
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