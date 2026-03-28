|29.Mär.2026
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 28.03.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 28.03.2026 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
vulkandonut.lha dem/mis 164kb 4.1 Vulkan 1.3 rotating torus demo
pa6t_eth.lha dri/net 15kb 4.0 onboard Ethernet driver for the ...
marstankattack.zip gam/act 14Mb 4.0 A tank battle game
scummvm.lha gam/mis 115Mb 4.1 Classic Adventure Game Interpret...
crosscrabtris.lha gam/puz 7Mb 4.0 Hollywood game
curaengine.lha gra/edi 9Mb 4.1 Native 3D slicing engine for 3D ...
hwp_pdf.lha lib/hol 23Mb 4.1 Hollywood plugin to easily creat...
iconecta.lha net/mis 4Mb 4.0 A little and easy program to tes...
lharchiver.lha uti/arc 830kb 4.0 Create LhA archives intuitively
amigadiskbench.lha uti/ben 231kb 4.1 a Reaction based disk benchmarki...
audioclassid.lha uti/mis 196kb 4.0 Get information from USB Audio d...
ticklish.lha uti/mis 8Mb 4.0 ToDo List
sfputc.lha uti/scr 11kb 4.0 script implemetation of fputc
waitfile.lha uti/scr 4kb 4.0 waits for a specified file
image2pdf.lha uti/tex 6Mb 4.1 Convert JP(E)Gs and PNGs to PDF
vim_mui.lha uti/tex 17Mb 4.1 The ubiquitous text editor
(snx)
[Meldung: 29. Mär. 2026, 07:16] [Kommentare: 0]
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