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|29.Mär.2026
| Aminet-Uploads bis 28.03.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 28.03.2026 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
neatmail.lha comm/mail 70K MOS Neat mail client NMEALib.lha comm/misc 13K OS3 NMEA data library AveHTTPD.lha comm/tcp 33K OS3 Lightweight HTTP server... bsdsocket.lha comm/tcp 4K OS3 bsdsocket.library for I... HWP_PDF.lha dev/hwood 23M VAR Create and render PDFs lua-5.4.7.lha dev/lang 132K OS3 Lua lightweight scripti... micropython.lha dev/lang 209K OS3 MicroPython interpreter... NodeAmiga.lha dev/lang 426K OS3 JavaScript runtime (Nod... anaiis_games.lha driver/oth 74K OS3 ANAIIS USB Stack Games arkamiga.zip game/actio 215K OS3 Brick breaker game with... HansKloss.lha game/actio 7.3M MOS Puzzle-platformer game nethack-367r2-m68k.zip game/role 2.0M OS3 NetHack 3.6.7 compiled ... G-WARS.lha game/shoot 14M OS3 Geometry Wars inspired ... pOS-Theme.zip misc/emu 8.4M OTH AmiContrastTheme Win10/... pOS-w64.zip misc/emu 10M OTH WinUAE-Launcher Spezial Satellites.lha misc/misc 39K OS3 Satellite viewer svm.lha misc/sci 18K OS3 Binary SVM classifier u... SafeInYourFold.lha mods/8voic 3.9M GEN 16bit 8ch 1970s Soul Ja... FxBox.lha mus/edit 675K OS3 Realtime multi loop pro... DopusBG5x.jpg pix/back 288K GEN Dopus Wallpaper by spOo... pOS_w64.jpg pix/misc 716K GEN WinUAE-Launcher Screens... NAFCYI1995S2-B00.zip text/bfont 2.0M GEN NAFCYI Summer 1995 (BMP... neatvi.lha text/edit 163K MOS Neat vi clone vim-9.1.lha text/edit 9.4M OS3 Vi IMproved 9.1 text ed... Vim_9.2-i386-aros.lha text/edit 16M ARO The ubiquitous text edi... Vim_9.2-ppc-amigaos.lha text/edit 17M OS4 The ubiquitous text edi... Vim_9.2-ppc-morphos.lha text/edit 17M MOS The ubiquitous text edi... Vim_9.2-x86_64-aros.lha text/edit 16M VAR The ubiquitous text edi... neatroff.lha text/misc 170K MOS Neat troff clone NAFCYI1995S2-00.zip text/pfont 1.6M GEN NAFCYI Summer 1995 (PS ... LHArchiver_MOS.lha util/arc 726K MOS create lha archives int... LHArchiver_OS3.lha util/arc 559K OS3 create lha archives int... LHArchiver_OS3_FPU.lha util/arc 527K OS3 create lha archives int... LHArchiver_OS4.lha util/arc 830K OS4 create lha archives int... LHArchiver_WOS.lha util/arc 1.8M WUP create lha archives int... bc-1.07.1.lha util/cli 318K OS3 GNU arbitrary precision... diff-1.95.zip util/cli 84K OS3 OpenBSD diff file compa... grep-1.68.lha util/cli 83K OS3 OpenBSD grep pattern se... head-1.24.lha util/cli 30K OS3 Print first lines of fi... jq-1.7.1.lha util/cli 757K OS3 Lightweight command-lin... sed-1.47.lha util/cli 88K OS3 Stream editor (text tra... tee-1.15.lha util/cli 27K OS3 duplicate standard inpu... yes-1.9.lha util/cli 11K OS3 Repeatedly output a str... Image2PDF_AK.lha util/conv 1.4M OS3 convert images to PDF a... Image2PDF_AROS.lha util/conv 2.3M ARO convert images to PDF a... Image2PDF_MOS.lha util/conv 6.6M MOS convert images to PDF a... Image2PDF_OS3.lha util/conv 4.8M OS3 convert images to PDF a... Image2PDF_OS3_FPU.lha util/conv 4.7M OS3 convert images to PDF a... Image2PDF_OS4.lha util/conv 6.1M OS4 convert images to PDF a... aissclassic.lha util/misc 1.1M GEN Amiga Image Storage Sys...(snx)
[Meldung: 29. Mär. 2026, 07:16] [Kommentare: 0]
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