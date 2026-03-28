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< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
29.Mär.2026



 Aminet-Uploads bis 28.03.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 28.03.2026 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
neatmail.lha                   comm/mail   70K  MOS Neat mail client                         
NMEALib.lha                    comm/misc   13K  OS3 NMEA data library                        
AveHTTPD.lha                   comm/tcp    33K  OS3 Lightweight HTTP server...        
bsdsocket.lha                  comm/tcp     4K  OS3 bsdsocket.library for I...             
HWP_PDF.lha                    dev/hwood   23M  VAR Create and render PDFs                   
lua-5.4.7.lha                  dev/lang   132K  OS3 Lua lightweight scripti...       
micropython.lha                dev/lang   209K  OS3 MicroPython interpreter...     
NodeAmiga.lha                  dev/lang   426K  OS3 JavaScript runtime (Nod...        
anaiis_games.lha               driver/oth  74K  OS3 ANAIIS USB Stack Games                   
arkamiga.zip                   game/actio 215K  OS3 Brick breaker game with...       
HansKloss.lha                  game/actio 7.3M  MOS Puzzle-platformer game                   
nethack-367r2-m68k.zip         game/role  2.0M  OS3 NetHack 3.6.7 compiled ...    
G-WARS.lha                     game/shoot  14M  OS3 Geometry Wars inspired ...           
pOS-Theme.zip                  misc/emu   8.4M  OTH AmiContrastTheme Win10/...                
pOS-w64.zip                    misc/emu    10M  OTH WinUAE-Launcher Spezial                  
Satellites.lha                 misc/misc   39K  OS3 Satellite viewer                         
svm.lha                        misc/sci    18K  OS3 Binary SVM classifier u...
SafeInYourFold.lha             mods/8voic 3.9M  GEN 16bit 8ch 1970s Soul Ja...         
FxBox.lha                      mus/edit   675K  OS3 Realtime multi loop pro...     
DopusBG5x.jpg                  pix/back   288K  GEN Dopus Wallpaper by spOo...           
pOS_w64.jpg                    pix/misc   716K  GEN WinUAE-Launcher Screens...               
NAFCYI1995S2-B00.zip           text/bfont 2.0M  GEN NAFCYI Summer 1995 (BMP...           
neatvi.lha                     text/edit  163K  MOS Neat vi clone                            
vim-9.1.lha                    text/edit  9.4M  OS3 Vi IMproved 9.1 text ed...              
Vim_9.2-i386-aros.lha          text/edit   16M  ARO The ubiquitous text edi...               
Vim_9.2-ppc-amigaos.lha        text/edit   17M  OS4 The ubiquitous text edi...               
Vim_9.2-ppc-morphos.lha        text/edit   17M  MOS The ubiquitous text edi...               
Vim_9.2-x86_64-aros.lha        text/edit   16M  VAR The ubiquitous text edi...               
neatroff.lha                   text/misc  170K  MOS Neat troff clone                         
NAFCYI1995S2-00.zip            text/pfont 1.6M  GEN NAFCYI Summer 1995 (PS ...            
LHArchiver_MOS.lha             util/arc   726K  MOS create lha archives int...          
LHArchiver_OS3.lha             util/arc   559K  OS3 create lha archives int...          
LHArchiver_OS3_FPU.lha         util/arc   527K  OS3 create lha archives int...          
LHArchiver_OS4.lha             util/arc   830K  OS4 create lha archives int...          
LHArchiver_WOS.lha             util/arc   1.8M  WUP create lha archives int...          
bc-1.07.1.lha                  util/cli   318K  OS3 GNU arbitrary precision...       
diff-1.95.zip                  util/cli    84K  OS3 OpenBSD diff file compa...        
grep-1.68.lha                  util/cli    83K  OS3 OpenBSD grep pattern se...  
head-1.24.lha                  util/cli    30K  OS3 Print first lines of fi...     
jq-1.7.1.lha                   util/cli   757K  OS3 Lightweight command-lin...  
sed-1.47.lha                   util/cli    88K  OS3 Stream editor (text tra...      
tee-1.15.lha                   util/cli    27K  OS3 duplicate standard inpu...                 
yes-1.9.lha                    util/cli    11K  OS3 Repeatedly output a str...     
Image2PDF_AK.lha               util/conv  1.4M  OS3 convert images to PDF a...           
Image2PDF_AROS.lha             util/conv  2.3M  ARO convert images to PDF a...           
Image2PDF_MOS.lha              util/conv  6.6M  MOS convert images to PDF a...           
Image2PDF_OS3.lha              util/conv  4.8M  OS3 convert images to PDF a...           
Image2PDF_OS3_FPU.lha          util/conv  4.7M  OS3 convert images to PDF a...           
Image2PDF_OS4.lha              util/conv  6.1M  OS4 convert images to PDF a...           
aissclassic.lha                util/misc  1.1M  GEN Amiga Image Storage Sys...
(snx)

[Meldung: 29. Mär. 2026, 07:16] [Kommentare: 0]
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