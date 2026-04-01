09.Apr.2026









Bildbearbeitung: Graphic Designer - Beta 6

Graphic Designer kombiniert Ansätze von Bildbearbeitungs-, DTP- und Präsentationsprogrammen und erlaubt das Gestalten von Illustrationen mit bis zu zwölf Ebenen, die später als IFF-Bilddatei exportiert werden können. Die wichtigsten Änderungen seit der letzten Version: Goto Layers to redirect the script, or loop X number of times.

Video and EXEcutable layers, to launch other tools.

Updates to Font Picker and Doc Prefs Box.

10 New User Timers, and 5 New User Buttons.

New EDIT menu item, to select any of the editors from one place.

2 new App buttons, to change the look of the GUI.

Font Size resizer bar.

New App Info panel, with Error messages

Almost total re-write of Layer Move, Clone, Insert, Clear etc

My full projects and demos collection (61mb). Just unpack to the installed Dir. (cg)



[Meldung: 09. Apr. 2026, 23:51] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

