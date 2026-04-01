|09.Apr.2026
| Bildbearbeitung: Graphic Designer - Beta 6
Graphic Designer kombiniert Ansätze von Bildbearbeitungs-, DTP- und Präsentationsprogrammen und erlaubt das Gestalten von Illustrationen mit bis zu zwölf Ebenen, die später als IFF-Bilddatei exportiert werden können. Die wichtigsten Änderungen seit der letzten Version:
(cg)
- Goto Layers to redirect the script, or loop X number of times.
- Video and EXEcutable layers, to launch other tools.
- Updates to Font Picker and Doc Prefs Box.
- 10 New User Timers, and 5 New User Buttons.
- New EDIT menu item, to select any of the editors from one place.
- 2 new App buttons, to change the look of the GUI.
- Font Size resizer bar.
- New App Info panel, with Error messages
- Almost total re-write of Layer Move, Clone, Insert, Clear etc
- My full projects and demos collection (61mb). Just unpack to the installed Dir.
[Meldung: 09. Apr. 2026, 23:51] [Kommentare: 0]
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