|17.Apr.2026
| m68k-Assemblerunterstützung: m68kplugin 0.2.2 für JetBrains
Neben Chris 'platon42' Hodges' MC68000 Assembly Language Plugin für die integrierten Entwicklungsumgebungen von Jetbrains stellt auch Yann Cébron eins zur Verfügung (amiga-news.de berichtete). Nun wurde die Version 0.2.2 veröffentlicht:
Changed
Added
- Mnemonic reference docs: remove the Syntax sections and Source/Destination addressing modes tables (duplicating syntax docs)
- Exception Reporting: use JetBrains Marketplace reporting instead of pre-filling a GitHub issue in the browser
Fixed
- Mnemonic syntax docs: show information for privileged instruction
- Code | Move Element Left/Right and Flip Comma intention: swap instruction operands if valid (move.l d0,a0 ↔ move.l a0,d0)
(dr)
- Parser: too lenient parsing for TST
- Privileged instruction status: move.w SR, only for MC68010+
- Parsing number literals
- Consolidate mnemonics data and remove duplicates with overlapping address modes
[Meldung: 17. Apr. 2026, 18:37] [Kommentare: 0]
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