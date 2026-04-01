17.Apr.2026









MorphOS: Video-Player MPlayer 1.5 Beta

Die MorphOS-Portierung des Video-Players MPlayer wurde aktualisiert. MPlayer 1.5.0 Beta beinhaltet nun FFMpeg 6.1.4. Außerdem funktioniert jetzt das Streamen auf Systemen ohne Altivec, wie dem AmigaOne X5000. Die Änderungen in der Übersicht: close external video window doesnt close MPLayer GUI anymore

add "Always on top" option menu, save into gui.conf (GL driver only)

add "path" and some relook into properties window

fix balance (only with 2 channels audio)

add Open recent files, save 5 last opened (save into gui.conf)

add language selection (save into gui.conf)

add localisation (using SimpleCat) and source .cs file (actually only GUI part is translated)

GL driver need R300 minimum (use shaders)

add GL video driver output (using with SDL -> migration to SDL3)

SDL3/GL driver: no more window open at launch (GUI), add title, add support of "ontop" and "border" command

update to ffmpeg 6.1.4 altivec version (work on non-atlivec)

add Piru patch to FFmpeg 6.1.4 (thanks)

build with gcc 9.5.0 (crosscompiling) and all new libraries (dr)



[Meldung: 17. Apr. 2026, 22:24] [Kommentare: 0]

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