amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

Vorige Meldung >
19.Apr.2026



 Aminet-Uploads bis 18.04.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 18.04.2026 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
fidoblitz.lha                  comm/fido   63K  OS3 FidoBlitz - Binkp/1.1 M...   
Codesets-AmIRC.lha             comm/irc    75K  OS3 Codesets plugin for AmI...             
bebbossh.lha                   comm/net   309K  OS3 SSH2 suite, client/serv...          
AminetBrowser.lha              comm/tcp   360K  OS3 Browse/download from Am...        
GoCatalog.lha                  dev/hwood   16K  VAR add multilanguage suppo...   
NodeAmiga.lha                  dev/lang   505K  OS3 JS runtime for AmigaOS                   
devtest.lha                    disk/misc   49K  OS3 AmigaOS block device te...        
PolarPaint_manual.pdf          docs/help  725K  GEN Manual for PolarPaint                    
anaiis_boot.lha                driver/oth 228K  OS3 ANAIIS USB Boot disk Re...        
anaiis_massive.lha             driver/oth  91K  OS3 Massive / rMassstorage....
anaiis.lha                     driver/oth 284K  OS3 ANAIIS USB Stack Releas...            
HollyTris.zip                  game/think 154M  OS3 Tetris clone, incl. Hol...   
3doc_m68020_v1.70.lha          gfx/3d     2.4M  OS3 3D Object Converter for...  
PolarPaint_68k.lha             gfx/edit   3.8M  OS3 Paint and animation pro...
PolarPaint_AROS.lha            gfx/edit   4.1M  ARO Paint and animation pro...
PolarPaint_MOS.lha             gfx/edit   4.4M  MOS Paint and animation pro...
PolarPaint_OS4.lha             gfx/edit   4.7M  OS4 Paint and animation pro...
PolarPaint_WOS.lha             gfx/edit   4.8M  WUP Paint and animation pro...
Proj24B.lzh                    gfx/show    51K  OS3 Playback utility for Th...     
ZXLive.lha                     misc/emu   130K  OS3 ZX-Spectrum 48/128k/Pen... 
LW_CalcCountdown.lha           pix/3dobj   20K  GEN A digits countdown scen... 
LW_SparklingSea.lha            pix/3dobj  302K  GEN A sparkling sea scene f...    
ProWrite322-323patch.lzh       text/dtp    87K  OS3 Patches ProWrite 3.2.2 ...          
ProWrite322-324UKpatch.lzh     text/dtp    85K  OS3 Patches ProWrite 3.2.2U...      
ProWrite323-324patch.lzh       text/dtp    52K  OS3 Patches ProWrite 3.2.3 ...          
ProWrite323-324UKpatch.lzh     text/dtp    53K  OS3 Patches ProWrite 3.2.3U...      
prowrite32patch.lzh            text/dtp    64K  OS3 Patches ProWrite 3.2 or...   
nextvi.lha                     text/edit  426K  MOS Next vi clone                            
olha-0.4.4-amiga.run           util/arc   285K  OS3 Open LHA Archiver - cle...   
tree-mos.lha                   util/dir   171K  VAR Display a tree view of ...       
AminetBrowser.lha              util/misc  384K  OS3 Browse/download from Am...        
Ticklish_m68k_min.lha          util/misc  1.1M  OS3 minimum Version of Tick...    
Ticklish_m68k.lha              util/misc  6.8M  OS3 ToDo List                                
Ticklish_ppc-amigaos.lha       util/misc  7.7M  OS4 ToDo List                                
Ticklish_ppc-morphos.lha       util/misc  7.4M  MOS ToDo List                                
TinyLauncher.lha               util/misc  116K  OS3 WHDLoad frontend and mo...                
OBWorkbench.lha                util/wb    378K  OS3 Workbench replacement f...
(snx)

[Meldung: 19. Apr. 2026, 08:43] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
Vorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2026 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.