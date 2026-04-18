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|19.Apr.2026
| Aminet-Uploads bis 18.04.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 18.04.2026 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
fidoblitz.lha comm/fido 63K OS3 FidoBlitz - Binkp/1.1 M... Codesets-AmIRC.lha comm/irc 75K OS3 Codesets plugin for AmI... bebbossh.lha comm/net 309K OS3 SSH2 suite, client/serv... AminetBrowser.lha comm/tcp 360K OS3 Browse/download from Am... GoCatalog.lha dev/hwood 16K VAR add multilanguage suppo... NodeAmiga.lha dev/lang 505K OS3 JS runtime for AmigaOS devtest.lha disk/misc 49K OS3 AmigaOS block device te... PolarPaint_manual.pdf docs/help 725K GEN Manual for PolarPaint anaiis_boot.lha driver/oth 228K OS3 ANAIIS USB Boot disk Re... anaiis_massive.lha driver/oth 91K OS3 Massive / rMassstorage.... anaiis.lha driver/oth 284K OS3 ANAIIS USB Stack Releas... HollyTris.zip game/think 154M OS3 Tetris clone, incl. Hol... 3doc_m68020_v1.70.lha gfx/3d 2.4M OS3 3D Object Converter for... PolarPaint_68k.lha gfx/edit 3.8M OS3 Paint and animation pro... PolarPaint_AROS.lha gfx/edit 4.1M ARO Paint and animation pro... PolarPaint_MOS.lha gfx/edit 4.4M MOS Paint and animation pro... PolarPaint_OS4.lha gfx/edit 4.7M OS4 Paint and animation pro... PolarPaint_WOS.lha gfx/edit 4.8M WUP Paint and animation pro... Proj24B.lzh gfx/show 51K OS3 Playback utility for Th... ZXLive.lha misc/emu 130K OS3 ZX-Spectrum 48/128k/Pen... LW_CalcCountdown.lha pix/3dobj 20K GEN A digits countdown scen... LW_SparklingSea.lha pix/3dobj 302K GEN A sparkling sea scene f... ProWrite322-323patch.lzh text/dtp 87K OS3 Patches ProWrite 3.2.2 ... ProWrite322-324UKpatch.lzh text/dtp 85K OS3 Patches ProWrite 3.2.2U... ProWrite323-324patch.lzh text/dtp 52K OS3 Patches ProWrite 3.2.3 ... ProWrite323-324UKpatch.lzh text/dtp 53K OS3 Patches ProWrite 3.2.3U... prowrite32patch.lzh text/dtp 64K OS3 Patches ProWrite 3.2 or... nextvi.lha text/edit 426K MOS Next vi clone olha-0.4.4-amiga.run util/arc 285K OS3 Open LHA Archiver - cle... tree-mos.lha util/dir 171K VAR Display a tree view of ... AminetBrowser.lha util/misc 384K OS3 Browse/download from Am... Ticklish_m68k_min.lha util/misc 1.1M OS3 minimum Version of Tick... Ticklish_m68k.lha util/misc 6.8M OS3 ToDo List Ticklish_ppc-amigaos.lha util/misc 7.7M OS4 ToDo List Ticklish_ppc-morphos.lha util/misc 7.4M MOS ToDo List TinyLauncher.lha util/misc 116K OS3 WHDLoad frontend and mo... OBWorkbench.lha util/wb 378K OS3 Workbench replacement f...(snx)
[Meldung: 19. Apr. 2026, 08:43] [Kommentare: 0]
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