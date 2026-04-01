|27.Apr.2026
| Programmiersprache: Amiga C/C++ Visual Studio Code Extension 1.8.2
'Bartman', Mitglied der Demogruppe 'Abyss', liefert mit 'amiga-debug' eine 'Visual Studio Code'-Extension aus einer Hand zum Kompilieren, Debuggen und Profilieren von Amiga C/C++-Programmen (YouTube-Video). Nun wurde die Version 1.8.2 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht:
(dr)
- NEW: copper visualizer in "Screen" tab
- CHG: "Copper" now shows position of instructions when they are executed (was: when instructions are fetched)
- NEW: update gcc to 15.1.0 (Linux, MacOS)
- FIX: fix GetVBR for 68040 (thanks to Ferris and Sniper)
- FIX: Disassemble ELF File now supports 68040 instructions
- NEW: update gcc to 15.1.0
- NEW: elf2hunk support R_68K_PC32 handling PR#3 by Jake Taylor
- NEW: template: EMBED, EMBED_CHIP replace INCBIN, INCBIN_CHIP, use those for better dependency tracking
[Meldung: 27. Apr. 2026, 18:42] [Kommentare: 0]
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