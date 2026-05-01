Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite

In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert: News from March/April 2026.

News: Hyperion and Amiga Corporation - a stand-off.

Reviews of various Amiga games from 1980s/1990s magazines: Alien Breed 3D, Alien Breed Tower Assault [CD32], Ambermoon, American Tag-Team Wrestling, Approach Trainer, Aquanaut, Arachnophobia, Arcade Pool [CD32], etc.

Review of Shift.

Interview with Bernd Assenmacher (MorphOS/AmigaOS 4 developer).

Interview with John Twiddy (developer of Putty Squad).

Hardware: The Mirari arrives! (first benchmarks).

DIY: Restoring an Amiga 1000.

DIY: Internal power supply for Amiga 1200 (and 600) - Slince's solution.

Feature: The Amiga on television and in the cinema (updated).

Feature: The history of Silicon Valley.

Feature: A brief history of Amiga diskmags.

Feature: The history of Epyx's "The Games" series.

Feature: FAQ on Amiga electronics.

Feature: Hardware issues with the Power Mac G5.

Tutorial: Transferring data from an Amiga to a C64 using xfer64.

Articles from the ZINE diskmag No. 6 (August 1990).

Programming: Assembler - Loading an IFF image (study of the iffparse.library).

Special quiz on the A1222 Plus. (cg)



[Meldung: 02. Mai. 2026, 23:35] [Kommentare: 0]

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