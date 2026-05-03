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04.Mai.2026



 WHDLoad-Frontend: iGame 2.6.1 für AmigaOS 3/4, MorphOS
iGame ist ein MUI-basiertes Frontend für das Starten von WHDLoad-Titeln. George 'walkero' Sokianos hat an dem quelloffene Programm wieder einige Änderungen vorgenommen und die Version 2.6.1 veröffentlicht:

Bugfixes
  • Fixed the screenshots being visible for the selected entry on MorphOS
  • Fixed duplicate records in list when the repository was scanned repeatedly, and the igame.data files were used. This was surfaced only on MorphOS, but could be a potential problem on other systems as well
  • Fixed a few memory leaks
  • Code optimisations to speed up the gamelist load and save, as well as the folder scanning
Download: iGame-v2.6.1-20260503.lha (470 KB) (dr)

[Meldung: 04. Mai. 2026, 09:14] [Kommentare: 0]
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