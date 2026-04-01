|07.Mai.2026
| Eisenbahnstrategiespiel: Iron Rails 1.1
Das Ende April veröffentlichte Eisenbahnstrategiespiel Iron Rails bietet in der Version 1.1 die folgenden Neuerungen:
Cursor & UI
Gameplay fixes
- Hardware-sprite cursor, perfectly centred crosshair, including About/HowToPlay
- Route hover tolerance tightened to 4 pixels
- Main menu hit-test rows aligned with text rows
- Hover popup no longer flashes on appearance
- Main menu text "hopefully" no longer flashes on slow Amigas
Hard CPU AI
- Game-over click-edge detection (no more skipping past final scores)
- Click state cleared when transitioning game-over → main menu
- RNG seeded from title-click delay (every game plays differently)
(cg)
- Fixed colour-encoding bug in market picks (was a huge hidden bug)
[Meldung: 07. Mai. 2026, 23:38] [Kommentare: 0]
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