|10.Mai.2026
| AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 09.05.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 09.05.2026 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
acm.lha aud/mis 4Mb Little tool to convert sound files
pekkakana2.x86_64-aros-v1... gam/pla 13Mb platformer game where you contro...
sdlpop.x86_64-aros-v11.zip gam/pla 1Mb An open-source port of Prince of...
apotris.x86_64-aros-v11.zip gam/puz 9Mb Tetris-style block-stacking game
serial_door_aros.lha uti/com 2Mb Direct file transfer through ser...
uhctools.i386-aros.lha uti/mis 54kb a collection of program and scripts
(snx)
[Meldung: 10. Mai. 2026, 07:46] [Kommentare: 0]
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