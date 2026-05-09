|10.Mai.2026
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 09.05.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 09.05.2026 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
acm.lha aud/con 5Mb 4.0 Little tool to convert sound files
nodeamiga.lha dev/lan 606kb 4.0 JavaScript runtime for AmigaOS
amifigbyai.lha gra/edi 13Mb 4.1 Amifig 3.5 based on the 2017 Zun...
hwp_oggvorbis.lha lib/hol 2Mb 4.0 Hollywood plugin for Ogg Vorbis
igame.lha uti/mis 470kb 4.0 Front-end for WHDLoad
depscan.lha uti/she 14kb 4.0 lists dependencies in a binary
(snx)
[Meldung: 10. Mai. 2026, 07:46] [Kommentare: 0]
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