|11.Mai.2026
| Systeminformationen: xSysInfo 0.6.1
xSysInfo ist ein umfassendes Systeminformationsprogramm für AmigaOS. Es bietet detaillierte Einblicke in die Hardware- und Softwarekonfiguration des Amiga-Systems sowie Benchmarking-Funktionen (amiga-news.de berichtete). Die Version 0.6.1 bietet folgende Änderungen:
Hardware and System Detection
TinySetPatch and Kickstart Compatibility
- Detect the MK48T02 RTC register window on Spirit Insider 1000 systems without crashing stock A1000 machines.
- Stop labeling A1000 CPU expansion memory in the $c00000-$d7ffff range as slow RAM.
- Probe direct SCSI support with INQUIRY and cache results per handler/unit pair to avoid disruptive and repeated probes.
- Walk Exec library, device and resource lists with node pointers to avoid strict-aliasing diagnostics.
- Cast MMU mapping values correctly for %08lx formatting.
Localization
- Move TinySetPatch into the 3rdparty/TinySetPatch submodule and remove the vendored source copy.
- Delegate TinySetPatch builds to its own Makefile while keeping the existing packaging layout.
- Fix 68020 detection by using CPU-specific MOVEC assembly paths.
- Use exec CacheControl() on Kickstart 2.0 and newer, with a direct CACR fallback for Kickstart 1.3.
- Link against the Kickstart 1.3-safe libnix runtime to avoid pulling in utility.library on Kickstart 1.3 systems.
Build and Code Quality
- Sync catalog sources with the full locale string enum.
- Add missing strings to the French, German, Polish and Turkish catalog sources.
- Add an Italian catalog source derived from David Lo Buglio's translation.
- Treat fallback strings as the English source of truth.
- Add charset configuration to .editorconfig and fix catalog source encodings.
- Pass translated strings through literal "%s" formats so percent characters in catalogs are not treated as format specifiers.
User Interface
- Validate cached MuManual downloads against the MuManual checksum.
- Name vasm-generated object files with the .o suffix.
- Declare MHz helper functions with explicit void parameter lists.
- Add copy_string() for bounded, always-NUL-terminated string copies.
Direkter Download: xsysinfo-v0.6.1.lha (70 KB) (dr)
- Align Dhrystones ratio and MFLOPS values in the speed panel so larger values do not clip.
[Meldung: 11. Mai. 2026, 06:22] [Kommentare: 0]
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