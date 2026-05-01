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21.Mai.2026



 Selbstbau-Projekt: Programmierbares ROM-Modul KickSmash32, Version 2.0
Kicksmash32 ist ein (auch) direkt vom Amiga aus programmierbares Kickstart-"ROM" für 32-Bit-Amigas (A1200, 3000, 4000), das inklusive Firmware und Amiga-Tools unter einer freien Lizenz veröffentlicht wird. Version 2.0 enthält folgende Neuerungen:

Kicksmash FW
  • prom log command now shows what it thinks is the actual Amiga address
  • Fixed bug where "comp" command could not be used
  • Sync MED command line fixes and enhancements across repositories
  • Fixed bug where "prom name A4000-CR" would set the name to "a3ff4R"
  • Added standalone pin test to verify data lines are connected to flash parts
  • Added flash A1-A8 address pin test.
  • Changed serial number algorithm to not emit non-alphanumeric characters
  • Reduced ADC clock from 12 MHz to 9 MHz
  • Slightly improved ROM address capture latency by not capturing high bits
  • Locked down libopencm3 to a specific known working version
  • Change backpower solution to instead drive 0V on the Amiga data lines.
  • Added initial GD32F107 support (higher clock speed). More work is needed.
  • Further GD32 support - GPIO speed mode affects maximum pin current
  • Improved pin tests (A0-A15 connection determination)
  • Added "prom test force" to force initial pin tests.
  • Fixed bug in USB ACM implementation which prevented using newer libopencm3
  • Increased usbdfu ROM area size to deal with libopencm3 code creep
  • Fixed pin tests for Kicksmash Rev 10+ (SOCKET_OE tri-state)
  • Kicksmash Rev 10+ now sets internal SOCKET_OE high when power is off
ROM Switcher
  • Added some tolerance of CIA-A not being readable (incomplete)
  • Added debug background color (blue) during initialization
  • Added MED "cpu spin " command
  • Fixed false repeating key when multiple keystrokes are held
  • Early init color sequence
  • Green background: Stuck at chipmem init
  • Bright Blue background: Stuck at early chipset or CPU vectors init
  • Power LED bright: Stuck at IRQ init, CPU type, or serial init
  • ROM ID at serial: Stuck at cache init
  • 'A' at serial: Stuck at chipset init
  • 'B' at serial: Stuck at screen init
  • 'C' at serial and Medium Blue background: Stuck at timer init
  • 'D' at serial: Stuck at audio init
  • 'E' at serial and Half Blue background: Stuck at serial reinit
  • 'F' at serial: Stuck at keyboard init
  • 'G' at serial: Stuck at mouse init
  • 'H' at serial and Dark Blue background: Stuck at sprite init
  • 'I' at serial: Stuck at autoconfig init
  • 'J' at serial: Stuck command line init
  • 'K' at serial: Stuck at drawing test
  • Grey background: ROM switcher should be running
  • Added MED ability to get/set CPU SR register
  • User may now enter a digit to select that bank for booting
  • Fixed MED bug where "comp" command could not be used
  • Improved tolerance of spurious interrupts because they do occur on some Amigas
  • Moved Vector base from chipmem to ROM
  • Added support for Keyboard-controlled Mouse movement and clicks
  • Amiga-cursor keys for small movements
  • Shift-Amiga-cursor keys for large movements
  • Control-Amiga-cursor keys for move-to-next gadget
  • Enhanced build system to allow toolchain on a different path than standard.
  • Fixed dehunk compilation errors and portability issues.
  • Replaced MX radio button gadget rectangle with capsule shape
  • MX radio button gadgets now drawn with 3D beveled outlines
  • Cleaned up serial output to always emit \n in combination with \r
  • Zorro configuration apertures are now marked as uncacheable
  • Implemented autoconfig of all Zorro devices by default
  • Improved autoconfig to handle Zorro II devices visible through the
  • Zorro III config aperature.
  • Fixed autoconfig of Zorro III device in Zorro II window (HW doc is wrong)
  • Find and configure Picasso IV flicker fixer as part of autoconfig
  • Serial and screen output paths are not independent
  • Fixed serial init to enable the master interrupt to avoid using
  • timer delays before EClock rate has been established.
  • Work around gcc 6.5 compiler warnings, not knowing -Wstringop-overflow
smashftp and smashfs
  • Improved file operations by adding automatic message retry on CRC error
  • Fixed bug where devtest -g on smashfs device could crash Amiga
hostsmash
  • MacOS can now automatically locate Kicksmash
  • So in most cases, one no longer needs to specify -d /dev/cu.usbmodem*`
  • Fixed file service bug where non-existing file opened for create would fail
  • Fixed (some) macOS compilation problems
  • Added --version option
  • Kicksmash asynchronous text messages will now be shown as just text
  • when hostsmash is in file server mode.
  • Flash write is allowed to continue even if swap mode can't be determined
smash
  • Improved flash id test to better recover from Kicksmash message failures
  • Enhanced smash term to allow text to send to be specified on the command line
  • In that mode, term will exit after no output for 1 second
  • Enhanced smash write to always first prompt for erase
  • Improved smash write and erase flash error recovery
  • Now even if Kicksmash communication is not 100% stable, it may still
  • be possible to write flash from AmigaOS.
Build system
  • Added ADF image generation as part of release process
Documentation
  • Added AmigaPCi
  • Minor updates to Windows notes for driver install help
  • Added HW install info for A4000CR and AA3000+
  • Added Windows tip about keeping the same COM port
  • Added sourcing help for 74FCT162244 and alternatives
PCBs
  • Kicksmash4KCR updated to Rev9
(cg)

[Meldung: 21. Mai. 2026, 22:28] [Kommentare: 0]
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