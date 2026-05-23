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24.Mai.2026



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 23.05.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 23.05.2026 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
font_dt.lha              dat/mis 137kb 4.0 DataType for Amiga fonts
amiarcadia.lha           emu/gam 11Mb  4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
cardsmakingkit.lha       gam/uti 4Mb   4.0 This is a SDK to make your decks...
sdl2.lha                 lib/mis 7Mb   4.1 Simple DirectMedia Layer 2
sdl3.lha                 lib/mis 11Mb  4.1 Simple DirectMedia Layer 3
treeexplorer.lha         uti/fil 494kb 4.0 A simple filemanager
(snx)

[Meldung: 24. Mai. 2026, 07:00] [Kommentare: 0]
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