amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
28.Mai.2026



 Windows-Tool: png2iff 0.5
Dan 'zooperdan' Thoresens Kommandozeilen-Tool png2iff konvertiert PNG-Grafiken ins Amiga-typische ILBM- (IFF-) Format. Änderungen in Version 0.5:
  • Improved the quantize pass so the result more closely retain the range and tone of the source image.
  • It no longer forces output a 256 color palette when quantizing or remapping to fewer colors. It now writes IFF with correct color/bitplane count.
  • Fixed bug where color index zero sometimes wasn't written as transparent.
(cg)

[Meldung: 28. Mai. 2026, 21:31] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2026 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.