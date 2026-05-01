05.Jun.2026









Linux/MacOS: Emu68-Hatcher 0.4.0

Christopher Reemts' Emu68-Hatcher soll PiStorm-Nutzern für MacOS oder Linux ein Programm in der Art der Windows-Software Emu68-Imager bieten, mit welcher eine SD-Karte mit der Motorola-68K-Emulation Emu68 und einer vorkonfigurierten AmigaOS-3.x-Installation vorbereitet werden kann (amiga-news.de berichtete). Seit unserer ersten Meldung sind zahlreiche Neuerungen und Fixes implementiert worden, aktuell liegt das Tool in Version 0.4.0 vor.



Neue Features new amiga-side Network Config tool (Tools menu / Utilities drawer): WiFi connect, ethernet, offline, per-interface DHCP or static IP, DNS servers, default gateway, and a "skip network on boot" toggle. replaces the old Network Manager + Wifi Config scripts.

picasso96: 960x600 added to the bundled screenmode list

honey, i shrunk the release bundles - releases are now 42% (linux), 23% (macOS) and 18% (windows) smaller in filesize

Add/Scan multiple ROM/ADF folders

Use your own Roadshow Full version archive

Prefill any partition from a local folder

Detected Files dialog with tabs Fixes: Linux: Workbench 3.2 builds no longer fail at "no Startup-Sequence found"

linux: picasso96/.Z extract no longer breaks on system 7z - Part 2: Electric Bugaloo

app logo now shows in frozen builds

Linux .deb: picasso96 extract no longer breaks on system 7z

Aminet: skip bad mirrors automatically

No more mid-build password prompts on long copies

Empty Devs/S/... folders no longer appear on non-boot partitions

bugfix: namespace download cache by package name

fixes macOS Tahoe Intel where the default .NET bundle path is blocked (nba)



[Meldung: 05. Jun. 2026, 15:06] [Kommentare: 0]

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