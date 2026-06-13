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|14.Jun.2026
| MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 13.06.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 13.06.2026 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Iconic_1.1.lha Dependencies/Hollywood Hollywood plugin for icon OggTheora_1.2.lha Dependencies/Hollywood Hollywood plugin for Og... APNG_1.4.lha Dependencies/Hollywood Hollywood plugin for AP... TIFF_1.3.lha Dependencies/Hollywood Hollywood plugin for TI... SVG_1.4.lha Dependencies/Hollywood Hollywood plugin for lo... XAD_1.1.lha Dependencies/Hollywood Hollywood plugin for xa... VectorGfx_1.3.lha Dependencies/Hollywood Hollywood plugin for ve... mzf2wav-2.0.1.lha Emulation/Misc Transfer an MZF image t... TORCS_1.3.9.lha Games/Race A port of TORCS game fo... QuakeSpasm_0.97.0.lha Games/Shoot3D QuakeSpasm -- A modern,... stl2pov-2.5.4.lha Graphics/3D STL to POV-ra Image2PDF_2.10.lha Graphics/Convert Convert JP(E)Gs and PNG... MTerm_0.19.lha Network/BBS BBS terminal client for... IPP-Print_1.2.lha Office/Print Driverless IPP/AirPrint... Stylos_1.6.lha Office/WordProcessor Stylos Demo - Word Proc...(snx)
[Meldung: 14. Jun. 2026, 07:51] [Kommentare: 0]
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