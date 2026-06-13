|14.Jun.2026
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 13.06.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 13.06.2026 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
planetpotion.lha dem/int 152kb 4.1 Planet Potion demo patched/fixed...
giflib.lha dev/lib 617kb 4.1 A library for processing GIF ima...
libjpeg.lha dev/lib 5Mb 4.1 Lib for handling JPEG images
libpng.lha dev/lib 5Mb 4.1 Lib for handling PNG files
libsdl_image.lha dev/lib 1Mb 4.1 SDL image file loading library
libsdl2_image.lha dev/lib 3Mb 4.1 SDL2 image file loading library
libsdl3_image.lha dev/lib 2Mb 4.1 SDL3 image file loading library
libtiff.lha dev/lib 17Mb 4.1 Lib for handling Tag Image File ...
libwebp.lha dev/lib 9Mb 4.1 lib for handling WebP images
clib4.lha dev/lib 7Mb 4.1 clib4 library
libz.lha dev/lib 382kb 4.1 zlib data compression library
gabrielle.lha dev/mis 55kb 4.1 Compile XE binaries for the Xena...
xtools.lha dev/mis 1Mb 4.1 A set of tools to program and de...
amiarcadia.lha emu/gam 12Mb 4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
webradio.lha net/mis 4Mb 4.1 Stream Internet Radio Stations v...
v-mplayer.lha vid/med 15Mb 4.1 Modern Mediaplayer with Hollywoo...
(snx)
[Meldung: 14. Jun. 2026, 07:51] [Kommentare: 0]
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