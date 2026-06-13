amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
14.Jun.2026



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 13.06.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 13.06.2026 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
planetpotion.lha         dem/int 152kb 4.1 Planet Potion demo patched/fixed...
giflib.lha               dev/lib 617kb 4.1 A library for processing GIF ima...
libjpeg.lha              dev/lib 5Mb   4.1 Lib for handling JPEG images
libpng.lha               dev/lib 5Mb   4.1 Lib for handling PNG files
libsdl_image.lha         dev/lib 1Mb   4.1 SDL image file loading library
libsdl2_image.lha        dev/lib 3Mb   4.1 SDL2 image file loading library
libsdl3_image.lha        dev/lib 2Mb   4.1 SDL3 image file loading library
libtiff.lha              dev/lib 17Mb  4.1 Lib for handling Tag Image File ...
libwebp.lha              dev/lib 9Mb   4.1 lib for handling WebP images
clib4.lha                dev/lib 7Mb   4.1 clib4 library
libz.lha                 dev/lib 382kb 4.1 zlib data compression library
gabrielle.lha            dev/mis 55kb  4.1 Compile XE binaries for the Xena...
xtools.lha               dev/mis 1Mb   4.1 A set of tools to program and de...
amiarcadia.lha           emu/gam 12Mb  4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
webradio.lha             net/mis 4Mb   4.1 Stream Internet Radio Stations v...
v-mplayer.lha            vid/med 15Mb  4.1 Modern Mediaplayer with Hollywoo...
(snx)

[Meldung: 14. Jun. 2026, 07:51] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2026 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.