15.Jun.2026









Systeminformationen: xSysInfo 0.7.0

xSysInfo ist ein umfassendes Systeminformationsprogramm für AmigaOS. Es bietet detaillierte Einblicke in die Hardware- und Softwarekonfiguration des Amiga-Systems sowie Benchmarking-Funktionen (amiga-news.de berichtete). Die Version 0.7.0 bietet folgende Änderungen:



Drive and storage reporting Recognize LNFS DOS\6 and DOS\7 partitions.

Identify filesystems from the mount DOSTYPE, with PFS0-PFS3 and PDS0-PDS3 detection.

Keep mounted-volume Info() totals and raw DosEnvec geometry separate, so displayed sizes use the matching block size.

Format large SCSI/device sizes in GB instead of always using MB.

Use NSD or TD64 64-bit reads for drive speed tests past 4 GB.

Keep DOS devices whose startup packets cannot be parsed when they can still be matched through volume or Info() data.

Add drive-list pagination and disable speed tests for volume-only entries that have no exec device to read.

Move the empty drive-list message into the data panel. Hardware, CPU and memory fixes Fix 68060 CACR branch-cache/store-buffer bit names and report SuperS from the full set of bits that xSysInfo toggles.

Update TinySetPatch cache setup for 68060 systems.

Allocate memory speed-test buffers with AllocAbs() instead of rewriting Exec's global memory list.

Fix A1000 Agnus detection, show the A1000 slot as ZORRO, and avoid displaying None (Off) for systems with no FPU.

Detect Zorro III boards from the autoconfig ERFF_ZORRO_III flag.

Classify MMU-remapped software addresses by physical location and annotate remapped VBR pages.

Return deterministic zero cache bits on pre-68020 CPUs.

Close SCSI devices before stopping a full scan at the device limit. OS compatibility and reliability Avoid GetSysTime() on Kickstart 1.3 benchmark paths.

Avoid FindColor() on graphics.library V36-V38 by doing a manual nearest-color palette search.

Release mmu.library mapping lists after use.

Show revision-only soft-kick updates.

Bound MMU mapping flag formatting to avoid stack-buffer position overrun after truncation.

Handle battmem read/write failures correctly.

Report failed or short writes during export.

Make the export WRITE_LINE macro behave as a single statement. User interface Refresh the title bar, section headers and cycle-button styling.

Add a proportional ruler above speed comparison bars.

Clip long label values to their panel width, including memory attribute and node-name fields.

Fix MFlops label placement so it no longer overwrites the Mips value.

Fix filename requester hit testing in windowed mode.

Add paging controls to the expansion board view. Localization Add Portuguese catalog support.

Add Hungarian catalog support.

Fix French and Italian catalog source encodings for Amiga-compatible catalog output.

Update catalog strings for new UI and filesystem labels. Download: xsysinfo-v0.7.0.lha (79 KB) (dr)



[Meldung: 15. Jun. 2026, 21:00] [Kommentare: 0]

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