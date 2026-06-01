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20.Jun.2026



 AmigaGuide-Magazin: "WhatIFF?", Ausgabe 20
"WhatIFF?" ist ein englischsprachiges Amiga-Magazin im AmigaGuide-Format. Die Themen der 20. Ausgabe, für die dieses Mal Timo Paul und ByteBandit als Autoren tätig waren:

Reviews:
  • Amigastore.eu Mechanical Keyboard
  • LumiFTP
  • ViNCEd
  • xSysInfo
Guides:
  • Creating a Synctime script
  • Creating a Pi Print server
  • FS-UAE Hard drive detection fix for Macs
  • The Kapton Clamp
  • BebboSSH Tutorial
Articles:
  • Anime and the Amiga
  • Amiga Accelerators 2026 the Great Comparison
  • Peter K Icon Libary and Amiga OS3.2
  • Teaching ESL to Neurodivergent children via Brilliance
Interviews:
  • Dimitris Panokostas: LightWave Plugins
  • Brian Hambley: Cake Rush
  • Aegis: LightWave 30th Anniversary
  • Bart ter Haar: Bomberplanes
  • Heicko Janicke: AmigoAI
(cg)

[Meldung: 20. Jun. 2026, 23:09] [Kommentare: 0]
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