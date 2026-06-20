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|21.Jun.2026
| Aminet-Uploads bis 20.06.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 20.06.2026 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
MTerm_0.20.lha comm/bbs 390K MOS BBS terminal for classi... crashedit_aos.lha comm/fido 625K OS3 FTN message editor TheWire13.lha comm/tcp 100K OS3 TCP/IP stack Kick 1.3,2... Amelinium.lha comm/www 3.2M OS3 Modern Amiga Web Browse... ODFileSystem-amigaos4.lha disk/cdrom 199K OS4 Modern optical-disc fil... ODFileSystem.lha disk/cdrom 127K OS3 Modern optical-disc fil... fat95.v20260614.lha disk/misc 249K OS3 Win95/98 compatible fil... cfd.v20260614.lha driver/med 447K OS3 CompactFlash PCMCIA dri... Plipbox13.lha driver/net 5K OS3 Plipbox Device 1.3 comp... Holiday.lha game/role 10M OS3 Photo spanish holiday a... AmiQuake_RTG.lha game/shoot 11M OS3 Amiga port of WinQuake AmiQuake2_RTG.lha game/shoot 2.3M OS3 Amiga port of Yamagi Qu... AmiSpear_RTG.lha game/shoot 2.2M OS3 Amiga port of Spear of ... AmiWolf_RTG.lha game/shoot 2.0M OS3 Amiga port of Wolfenste... Chocolate_DOOM.lha game/shoot 2.6M OS3 Amiga port of Chocolate... png2bbc.lha gfx/conv 608K MOS BBC Micro sprites from ... WhatIFF5.20lite.lha mags/misc 76K GEN What IFF? #5.20-June-2026 AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 12M OS4 Signetics-based machine... AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 11M OS3 Signetics-based machine... AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 11M MOS Signetics-based machine... AmiVms.lha misc/emu 3.9M OS3 Simulates OpenVMS comma... anes.lha misc/emu 49K OS3 A/NES v1.24 - Nintendo ... psid64.lha mus/misc 1.0M MOS C64 self extracting PRG... AmiPlexAmp.lha mus/play 88K OS3 Plex Media Server audio... MajaRadio.lha mus/play 24K OS3 lightweight Modplayer 1... NAFCYI1996S1-B01.zip text/bfont 1.1M GEN NAFCYI Spring 1996 (BMP... NAFCYI1996S1-B02.zip text/bfont 614K GEN NAFCYI Spring 1996 (BMP... EmojiGear4.2.lha text/edit 9.0M OS3 UTF-8/Unicode text edit... tinyedit_aos.lha text/edit 522K OS3 Lightweight text editor NAFCYI1996S1-01.zip text/pfont 1.2M GEN NAFCYI Spring 1996 (PS ... NAFCYI1996S1-02.zip text/pfont 1.1M GEN NAFCYI Spring 1996 (PS ... MisterMartin.zip text/tfont 542K GEN Mister Martin Font deark.lha util/arc 3.6M VAR Extracting data from va... Unzip2026_AI.lha util/arc 424K OS3 ZIP extractor for Amiga... unzip2026_os4_AI.lha util/arc 206K OS4 Full-featured ZIP extra... MCAmigaXPE.lha util/dir 2.5M VAR MyCommander X-Phile Edi... ISSTracker.lha util/misc 60K OS3 ISS live Tracker on a W... LumiWeather_1.1.lha util/misc 414K OS3 Weather viewer for Amig... VATestprogram.zip util/misc 11M OS3 Versatile Amiga Testpro... Weather13.lha util/misc 22K OS3 Online Weatherstation 1... xSysInfo.lha util/moni 79K OS3 Classic Amiga System In... NarratorWyomingDevice.lha util/sys 20K OS3 Neural speech narrator.... MenuToolsPrefs.lha util/wb 65K GEN MenuToolsPrefs (1.0) ScreenPop.lha util/wb 17K OS3 Pop between screens usi...(snx)
[Meldung: 21. Jun. 2026, 09:31] [Kommentare: 0]
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