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25.Jun.2026



 Programmiersprache: AmiBlitz 3.13.0b
AmiBlitz 3.13.0b wird vom Entwickler als "Meilenstein" in Sachen Speicherverwaltung bezeichnet: Ausführbare Programme nutzen auf OS-Versionen unterhalb von 3.0 (v39) jetzt einen eigenen Memory-Pooling-Mechanismus, der die Speicherfragmentierung deutlich reduzieren soll. Die Änderungen im Detail:
  • IDE: added tooltype VIRTUALSPACE when activated, the cursor will move automatically to the end of a line when moving up/downwards
  • memlib: added a proprietary memory pooling mechanism to be used if the running OS-Version is below Kick 3.0 (V39). Memory pooling reduces memory fragmentation.
  • memlib: added internal function-calls for pooling to be used by other blitzlibs
  • arrayslib: moved linked list initialization routines to linkedlistlib
  • linkedlistlib: uses memlib to handle memory allocation/deallocation for dynamic lists
  • iffmakelib: fixed ALibJsr "unknown token" bug due to blitzlib numbers reordering
  • mentation: Improved documentation for UsedMem, Dim and others
Direkter Download: Amiblitz3.13.lha (13 MB) (cg)

[Meldung: 25. Jun. 2026, 23:29] [Kommentare: 0]
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