|12.Jul.2026
Frank Wille (ANF)
| Entwicklerwerkzeug: vasm 2.0f
Eine neue Version des Open-Source-Cross-Assemblers vasm ist verfügbar. Die Kombination aus m68k-Backend und mot-Syntax-Modul zeichnet sich durch eine sehr hohe Devpac-Kompatibilität aus. Das std-Syntax-Modul ist kompatibel zum GNU-as.
Vorkompilierte Binaries für AmigaOS, MorphOS, Atari-TOS, MiNT und Windows (64 Bit) sind verfügbar. Alle anderen sind aus dem komplett portablen Quelltext, ohne jede Abhängigkeit, in Sekunden zu übersetzen: Voraussetzung ist nur ein funktionierender C-Compiler (ISO-C99).
Changes:
(snx)
- Local symbols could become unavailable when defined after a PC-symbol expression or a directive dealing with the current PC. Fixes a regression from last version, V2.0e.
- New option -ctrace to enable tracing of conditional assembly.
- New option -iserror=<n> to turn a warning into an error message.
- And-operations with a local label are allowed, as long as the constant is less than the section's alignment where the label resides.
- All output modules should handle uninitialized space properly.
- Print relocation type name instead of the number in output module errors.
- Fixed alignment of addresses which have their MSB set.
- Fixed potential memory corruption bug with more than 32/64 sections while referencing label1-label2 from a different section.
- m68k: B<cc>.L is accepted with a warning as B<cc>.W in 68000 mode (for compatibility with very old 68000 sources).
- m68k: Command line option -opt-allbra must not be reset by the directive opt o-. It should still be present after branch optimization is reenabled with opt o1+.
- m68k: Option -opt-jbra (directive: OPT ob+) should not be restricted to convert external references only.
- m68k: Fixed regression from V2.0: An optimization of an absolute destination to 16-bit PC-relative was no longer detected (e.g. 68020+ CMP).
- m68k: Added missing Devpac2/3 opt directives: e, y, z, alink, amiga, even, hcln, inconce, line, list1, mex, traceif, where list1 and mex have currently no function.
- m68k: Devpac-compatibility mode has to report word-accesses with odd absolute operands by default (-warnunaligned, opt e+).
- m68k: -warnunaligned should not have any effect for LEA and PEA instructions.
- m68k: Sections with <type>_P should cause an error with Devpac-compatbility.
- m68k: Added missing optimization of adda/suba #-x,An to subq/addq #x,An, when x is between -8 and -1.
- m68k: -showopt and OPT ow+ print the total number of optimizations and translations after the last pass.
- m68k: Apollo: move.l Bm,An and Am,Bn should not be allowed.
- jagrisc: Pseudo instructions AJR and AJUMP ensure that a JR or JUMP instruction is 32-bit aligned (required for working with main memory). Also -opt-jr works with AJR and translates into AJUMP when needed.
- 6809: Konami2 ISA allows X, Y, S, U as the offset register for direct and indirect addressing.
- 6809: Fixed register parser to work with identifiers which start with a register name.
- mot-syntax: Allow FEQU without size extension.
- mot-syntax: Fixed ODD directive. Finally.
- std-syntax: Support infix operator ! for bitwise Or-Not (gas compatibility).
- std-syntax: boolean true should be -1 not 1. But !0 is still 1.
- oldstyle-syntax: Symbols with assignment directives may always be written with leading whitespace in default mode. Only with -i (ignore trailing blanks in operand) you have to use -spcequ to enable that feature.
- madmac-syntax: New directives: du.b, du.w, du.l to declare uninitialized space.
- madmac-syntax: Added align directive from rmac, which can optionally specify a 16-bit fill value.
- madmac-syntax: Added a standard section directive for more flexibility.
- hunk-output: New option -hcln, to select HiSoft HCLN line debug output, instead of default
SAS/C line debug.
- tos-output: Fixed addends for SD- and PC-relative relocations in DRI objects.
- o65-output: Better range-check for 8-bit absolute relocations.
[Meldung: 12. Jul. 2026, 06:57] [Kommentare: 1 - 12. Jul. 2026, 09:30]
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