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12.Jul.2026



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 11.07.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.07.2026 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
acm.lha                  aud/con 5Mb   4.0 Little and fast tool to convert ...
llad_info.lha            aud/mis 7kb   4.0 Obtains (LL)ADPCM format info
font_dt.lha              dat/mis 247kb 4.0 DataType for Amiga fonts
libicu.lha               dev/lib 56Mb  4.1 International Components for Uni...
odfilesystem.lha         dri/fil 293kb 4.0 Modern optical-disc filesystem f...
amiarcadia.lha           emu/gam 12Mb  4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
the_colors_we_forgot.zip gam/mis 116Mb 4.0 CGDC Speedgame Classic
amibookreader.lha        off/mis 6Mb   4.1 eBook & Document Reader
slovo.lha                off/wor 4Mb   4.1 Simple wordprocessor
showfiles.lha            uti/she 43kb  4.1 sorted & text-formatted file...
mupdf.zip                uti/tex 46Mb  4.1 MuPDF command-line tool for Amig...
(snx)

[Meldung: 12. Jul. 2026, 06:58] [Kommentare: 0]
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