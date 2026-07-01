|16.Jul.2026
James Purcell (ANF)
| Integrierte Entwicklungsumgebung: AmiBlocks IDE
AmiBlocks IDE ist eine von Code::Blocks inspirierte, intgegrierte Entwicklungsumgebung (IDE) für C(++)-Programmierer, das vom Entwickler wie folgt beworben wird:
AmiBlocks setzt mindestens AmigaOS 3.1, einen 68020-Prozessor, ein Hires-Display und 4 MB RAM voraus. Sollen größere Projekte compiliert werden oder wenn mehrere sehr große Quelltexte geöffnet sind, wächst der RAM-Bedarf auf 8 MB RAM. (cg)
- Multi-tab C source editor
- Syntax colouring and line-number gutter
- Code folding and current-line highlighting
- Vertical and horizontal editor scrollbars
- Project, Files, Symbols and Resources browsers
- Build Log, Messages and Search Results panes
- Code::Blocks-style project build-options window
- GNU GCC compiler and GNU Make project generation
- Build, rebuild and run commands
- Workbench program icon included
[Meldung: 16. Jul. 2026, 23:23] [Kommentare: 0]
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