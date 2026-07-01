16.Jul.2026









Telegram-Amiga-Client 0.0.6 für alle Amiga-Systeme

Version 0.0.6 Des Telegram-Client für den Amiga steht jetzt auch für AROS-x64 zur Verfügung. Die wichtigsten Neuerungen sind die Möglichkeit zur Übertragung von Dateien bis zu einer Größe von 10 MB und die Unterstützung von Truecolor bei der Anzeige von Avataren. Die Änderungen im Detail:





FILE SHARING: download any received file (right-click -> Download) and send files to the open chat (right-click -> Send file...), up to 10 MB

Saved Messages: a pinned self-chat turns Telegram cloud into a transfer drawer between your Amiga and your phone/PC (everything there is editable/deletable)

Script-free launch: two icons start the program directly (TelegramAmiga = GUI, TelegramAmiga-TUI = console) -- no more IconX launcher scripts

Click places the text caret in the composer and search box; Del forward-deletes

Iconify (menu or OS4 titlebar gadget) parks the client on a Workbench AppIcon

Truer avatar colours, rich on RTG screens

The binary is now called TelegramAmiga Der Entwickler führt auch ein ausführliches Entwicklertagebuch, in dem er detaillierter auf die einzelnen Änderungen eingeht. (cg)



[Meldung: 16. Jul. 2026, 23:37] [Kommentare: 0]

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