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17.Jul.2026



 Inoffizielle Auffrischung des Doom-Klons: GloomReforged AGA 1.7
Auf Basis der vor einigen Jahren freigegebenen Quellcodes ist mit Gloom Reforged eine inoffizielle, aufgefrischte Überarbeitung von Gloom erschienen, die mit Gloom (Classic), Gloom Deluxe, Gloom 3 und Zombie Massacre kompatibel ist.

Version 1.7 bietet folgende Änderungen:
  • FPS counter is now available via Tooltype "FPS" (Note: Gloom runs at a max. framerate of 25 FPS)
  • Tooltypes cleaned up (AGA/P96, P96 can be combined with 5:4/STRETCH/WIDE/HIRES)
  • Stretch Cleanup (use 400x240/preferred 800x480 only and prefer 428x240/preferred 854x480)
  • Widescreen rendering with the same resolutions as above (Note: resolution has to be active in P96Prefs)
  • 5:4 mode for 320x256 rendering (with HIRES 640x512)
  • gloomgame is now ignored because it caused errors. Level select works per level and not per episode anyway.
  • The color palettes have been corrected in Gloom3 and Zombie Massacre; the colors and font are now correct.
Direkter Download: GloomReforged-AGA-P96-v1.7.lha (313 KB) (dr)

[Meldung: 17. Jul. 2026, 22:27] [Kommentare: 0]
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