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< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
19.Jul.2026



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 18.07.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 18.07.2026 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
llad_info.lha            aud/mis 12kb  4.0 Obtains (LL)ADPCM format info
vasmm68k_mot.lha         dev/cro 272kb 4.0 Portable and retargetable assembler
vasmm68k_std.lha         dev/cro 267kb 4.0 Portable and retargetable assembler
vasmppc_std.lha          dev/cro 227kb 4.0 Portable and retargetable assembler
libflac.lha              dev/lib 2Mb   4.1 Free Lossless Audio Codec
libsdl3_mixer.lha        dev/lib 6Mb   4.1 Mixer library for Simple DirectM...
amiarcadia.lha           emu/gam 12Mb  4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
plants_vs_zombies.lha    gam/act 7Mb   4.1 Tower Defence game of all times
cfish.lha                gam/boa 366kb 4.0 Strong UCI chess engine
unreal.lha               gam/fps 25Mb  4.1 Unreal (1998) port for AmigaOS4
hwp_httpstreamer.lha     lib/hol 71kb  4.0 Hollywood plugin for video/audio...
tgamiga.lha              net/cha 366kb 4.1 Native MTProto Telegram chat client
amibookreader.lha        off/mis 37Mb  4.1 eBook & Document Reader
v-mplayer.lha            vid/med 18Mb  4.1 Modern Mediaplayer with Hollywoo...
(snx)

[Meldung: 19. Jul. 2026, 05:46] [Kommentare: 0]
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