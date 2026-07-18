|19.Jul.2026
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 18.07.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 18.07.2026 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
llad_info.lha aud/mis 12kb 4.0 Obtains (LL)ADPCM format info
vasmm68k_mot.lha dev/cro 272kb 4.0 Portable and retargetable assembler
vasmm68k_std.lha dev/cro 267kb 4.0 Portable and retargetable assembler
vasmppc_std.lha dev/cro 227kb 4.0 Portable and retargetable assembler
libflac.lha dev/lib 2Mb 4.1 Free Lossless Audio Codec
libsdl3_mixer.lha dev/lib 6Mb 4.1 Mixer library for Simple DirectM...
amiarcadia.lha emu/gam 12Mb 4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
plants_vs_zombies.lha gam/act 7Mb 4.1 Tower Defence game of all times
cfish.lha gam/boa 366kb 4.0 Strong UCI chess engine
unreal.lha gam/fps 25Mb 4.1 Unreal (1998) port for AmigaOS4
hwp_httpstreamer.lha lib/hol 71kb 4.0 Hollywood plugin for video/audio...
tgamiga.lha net/cha 366kb 4.1 Native MTProto Telegram chat client
amibookreader.lha off/mis 37Mb 4.1 eBook & Document Reader
v-mplayer.lha vid/med 18Mb 4.1 Modern Mediaplayer with Hollywoo...
(snx)
[Meldung: 19. Jul. 2026, 05:46] [Kommentare: 0]
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