|20.Jul.2026
| Linux/macOS: Emu68-Hatcher 0.7.1
Christopher Reemts' Emu68-Hatcher erstellt unter macOS oder Linux "schlüsselfertige" SD-Karten mit vorkonfiguriertem AmigaOS 3 für Amiga-Rechner mit einer PiStorm-CPU-Karte. Änderungen der Version 0.7.0 bzw. Version 0.7.1:
(dr)
- Windows: building straight to SD card now works end to end. really
- user-supplied Picasso96: drop in a purchased 3.x archive like Roadshow; the free Aminet version stays the default
- Prefs submenu in the Tools menu
- switched to the consolidated emu68 driver stack
- Reset App Data button on the Start tab - wipes cache, temp files and downloaded tools back to fresh-install state
- remove stray empty file from repo root
[Meldung: 20. Jul. 2026, 14:34] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]