amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
21.Jul.2026



 Inoffizielle Auffrischung des Doom-Klons: GloomReforged AGA 1.8
Auf Basis der vor einigen Jahren freigegebenen Quellcodes ist mit Gloom Reforged eine inoffizielle, aufgefrischte Überarbeitung von Gloom erschienen, die mit Gloom (Classic), Gloom Deluxe, Gloom 3 und Zombie Massacre kompatibel ist.

Version 1.8 bietet folgende Änderungen:
  • ECS Mode: A dedicated ECS mode is now available for all four games - Gloom, Gloom Deluxe, Gloom 3, and Zombie Massacre. GloomReforged is now natively playable on ECS, provided you have sufficient CPU power and RAM.
  • ECS mode is automatically detected on an ECS-compatible device. On an AGA Amiga, the ECS-EHB mode can be triggered using the ECS tooltype.
  • Bloody Violence Mode: For added fun and experimentation. But be warned, it requires a powerful CPU and plenty of Fast RAM!
  • All skippable screens can now also be skipped using ESC, SPACEBAR, ENTER, and the left mouse button.
  • A ReadMe file in German and English has been added with some information, background, and details on the tool types.
Direkter Download: GloomReforged-v1.8.lha (1,9 MB) (dr)

[Meldung: 21. Jul. 2026, 11:28] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2026 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.