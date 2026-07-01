|21.Jul.2026
| Inoffizielle Auffrischung des Doom-Klons: GloomReforged AGA 1.8
Auf Basis der vor einigen Jahren freigegebenen Quellcodes ist mit Gloom Reforged eine inoffizielle, aufgefrischte Überarbeitung von Gloom erschienen, die mit Gloom (Classic), Gloom Deluxe, Gloom 3 und Zombie Massacre kompatibel ist.
Version 1.8 bietet folgende Änderungen:
Direkter Download: GloomReforged-v1.8.lha (1,9 MB) (dr)
- ECS Mode: A dedicated ECS mode is now available for all four games - Gloom, Gloom Deluxe, Gloom 3, and Zombie Massacre. GloomReforged is now natively playable on ECS, provided you have sufficient CPU power and RAM.
- ECS mode is automatically detected on an ECS-compatible device. On an AGA Amiga, the ECS-EHB mode can be triggered using the ECS tooltype.
- Bloody Violence Mode: For added fun and experimentation. But be warned, it requires a powerful CPU and plenty of Fast RAM!
- All skippable screens can now also be skipped using ESC, SPACEBAR, ENTER, and the left mouse button.
- A ReadMe file in German and English has been added with some information, background, and details on the tool types.
[Meldung: 21. Jul. 2026, 11:28] [Kommentare: 0]
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