|26.Jul.2026
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 25.07.2026
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 25.07.2026 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
openmpt123.lha aud/pla 4Mb 4.1 Command line tracker module file...
pragtical.lha dev/edi 3Mb 4.1 The practical and pragmatic code...
liblua.lha dev/lan 1Mb 4.1 Lightweight embeddable scripting...
libopenmpt.lha dev/lib 10Mb 4.1 OpenMPT tracker module library
libopenmpt_modplug.lha dev/lib 2Mb 4.1 OpenMPT modplug compatibility la...
libvpx.lha dev/lib 5Mb 4.1 WebM VP8/VP9 Codec library
amifish.lha gam/boa 4Mb 4.0 Chess program compatible with UC...
crimsonland.lha gam/shm 11Mb 4.1 top-down shooter with RPG elements
astralgame.lha uti/mis 10Mb 4.0 A little tool to know zodiac sig...
(snx)
[Meldung: 26. Jul. 2026, 07:46] [Kommentare: 0]
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