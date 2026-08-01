|03.Aug.2026
| CS-Lab: Warp-Firmware-Pack 2.027
CS-Lab stellt ein Update der Firmware für die hauseigenen, 68060-basierten Warp-Turbokarten zur Verfügung. Die Version 2.027 bietet folgende Änderungen:
(dr)
- Added support for Warp7060
- Fixed WiFi module initialization issue
- Added bar display to the 68060 bootstrap code
- Added audio volume control window to WarpDiag
- Fixed Warp1240 RTC reset issue
- Fixed multiple USB bridge issues
- Fixed occasional horizontal shift in some RTG modes
- Improved 68K CPU clock resolution:
- 1 MHz resolution in WarpDiag and the Boot Menu
- Even higher precision available through the warpTool CLI command (CPUFreqHz parameter)
- Added over-temperature protection
- 65℃ on proximity sensor and 80℃ on core sensor
- CPU frequency is set to stock if any of these thresholds is exceeded
- Added RTG clock control through P96 preferences (other mode parameters are not yet integrated)
- Adjusted pixel clocks for some RTG modes to reduce interference with the ESP32 WiFi module. Depending on the WiFi AP channel, this may improve speed and reliability.
- Changed the power-up sequence:
- The 68K CPU now always starts at the stock frequency
- This allows access to the Boot Menu and settings recovery in case of failed overclocking
- If the Boot Menu is not entered, the CPU automatically switches to the configured frequency
- Added logo display during Boot ROM initialization
[Meldung: 03. Aug. 2026, 06:55] [Kommentare: 0]
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