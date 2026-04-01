|04.Aug.2026
| Dateimanager: Directory Opus 5.102
Der quelloffene Dateimanager Directory Opus 5 wird von Dimitris "MiDWaN" Panokostas weiterentwickelt (amiga-news.de berichtete). Änderungen der Version 5.102:
Downloads:
(dr)
- Fix AROS64 XADOpen, File Types and CLI issues
- Clarify WB title-bar option
- Fix CX broker copyright text
- Fix OS3 titlebar clock trim erase
- Fix control label backfill on config requesters
- Fix defensive environment loading
- Add dual lister mode
- Fix mouse wheel scroll lines
- Add destination lister entry arguments
- Add MakeFile command
- Fix no-unselect function arguments
- Update default baseline settings
- Fix icon layout title ellipsis
- Fix deleting left-out commands
- Add Opus NewShell menu entry
- Add lister tooltip colour setting
- ViewFont extended character preview
- Fix FTP MLSD recursive copy paths
- Add customizable titlebar clock format
- Fix localized DateStamp parsing
- Add Arrange Icons to Icons menu
- Fix listview title backfill
- Honor Create Icons for command icons
- Fix AROS64 XADOpen and CLI crashes
- Fix AROS title memory and clock formatting
- Auto-scale device Size/Used/Free in Icon Info requester
- Fix internal command {} arguments: Comment "" and {fu}/{ou} NAME
- Fix AROS x86_64 CLI/lister resize window opening off-screen
- Filetypes Icon requester now defaults to ENVARC:Sys
- Fix FTP module type and initializer defects surfaced by GCC 13
- Accept console handlers with a running process as output device
- fix: honour selected desktop icons in User Menu and Button Bank launches
[Meldung: 04. Aug. 2026, 06:26] [Kommentare: 0]
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