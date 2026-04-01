04.Aug.2026









Dateimanager: Directory Opus 5.102

Der quelloffene Dateimanager Directory Opus 5 wird von Dimitris "MiDWaN" Panokostas weiterentwickelt (amiga-news.de berichtete). Änderungen der Version 5.102: Fix AROS64 XADOpen, File Types and CLI issues

Clarify WB title-bar option

Fix CX broker copyright text

Fix OS3 titlebar clock trim erase

Fix control label backfill on config requesters

Fix defensive environment loading

Add dual lister mode

Fix mouse wheel scroll lines

Add destination lister entry arguments

Add MakeFile command

Fix no-unselect function arguments

Update default baseline settings

Fix icon layout title ellipsis

Fix deleting left-out commands

Add Opus NewShell menu entry

Add lister tooltip colour setting

ViewFont extended character preview

Fix FTP MLSD recursive copy paths

Add customizable titlebar clock format

Fix localized DateStamp parsing

Add Arrange Icons to Icons menu

Fix listview title backfill

Honor Create Icons for command icons

Fix AROS64 XADOpen and CLI crashes

Fix AROS title memory and clock formatting

Auto-scale device Size/Used/Free in Icon Info requester

Fix internal command {} arguments: Comment "" and {fu}/{ou} NAME

Fix AROS x86_64 CLI/lister resize window opening off-screen

Filetypes Icon requester now defaults to ENVARC:Sys

Fix FTP module type and initializer defects surfaced by GCC 13

Accept console handlers with a running process as output device

fix: honour selected desktop icons in User Menu and Button Bank launches Downloads: DOpus5_102_i386-aros.lha (1,7 MB)

DOpus5_102_mos.lha (2,1 MB)

DOpus5_102_os3-68000.lha (1,5 MB)

DOpus5_102_os3.lha (1,5 MB)

DOpus5_102_os4.lha (2,2 MB)

DOpus5_102_x86_64-aros.lha (1,9 MB) (dr)



[Meldung: 04. Aug. 2026, 06:26] [Kommentare: 0]

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