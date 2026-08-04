Amiga verkündet außergerichtliche Einigung mit Hyperion

In einer ausführlichen Pressemitteilung teilt die Amiga Corporation mit, man habe in den letzten Wochen zwei wegweisende Vereinbarungen unterzeichnet: Ein mal mit Christian 'Perifractic' Simpsons Commodore International Corporation (CIC), zum anderen eine außergerichtliche Einigung mit Hyperion, die Hyperions ursprünglichen Vertrag von 2009 ersetzt.



CIC lizensiere Software und Dokumentation für Commodores 8-Bit-Rechner von Amiga, im Gegenzug dürfe Amiga die Commodore-Markenzeichen in "historischem oder beschreibendem Kontext" weiter nutzen, beispielsweise in alter Dokumentation, Copyright-Meldungen in existierender Software oder als Symbole auf einer Tastatur.



Die Einigung mit Hyperion ändere Nichts am Status von AmigaOS 4 - der ja nie Streitpunkt gewesen sei - sie definiere aber genau, welchen Code und welche Marken das belgische Unternehmen [in Lizenz von Amiga, Anm. der Redaktion] nutzen dürfe.



Hyperions Engagement im 68k-Markt ende aber am 31. Dezember 2027 - so lange darf der Lizenznehmer noch Versionen von AmigaOS 3 vertreiben, auch das noch unveröffentlichte AmigaOS 3.3 wird erwähnt. Danach werde Hyperion allen Quelltext, die Revision History sowie die Dokumentation von AmigaOS 3.1.4 und all seinen Updates - abzüglich jeglichem von AmigaOS 4 rückportiertem Code - an die Amiga Corporation übergeben und die am Projekt beteiligten Entwickler von allen Verpflichtungen gegenüber Hyperion freistellen. Die Weiterentwicklung von AmigaOS 3 werde dann zukünftig von Amiga selbst übernommen.



Amigas komplette Pressemitteilung im Wortlaut:



Amiga August 2026 Update New agreements establish a clear framework for Commodore and Amiga technology, supporting AmigaOS development, preservation, and new projects by Amiga and its licensees



Amiga Corporation today announced two agreements concluded within a few weeks of one another. Amiga and Commodore International Corporation have recognized their respective rights. A settlement with Hyperion Entertainment BV resolves a contractual dispute and replaces its 2009 agreement with Amiga.



The agreements complement other rights and arrangements already in place, some of which Amiga can now bring into active use.



The Commodore and Amiga Lineage



Amiga Corporation holds the registered and unregistered copyrights in the works of the former Commodore and Amiga companies. These include source code and binaries for CBM 8-bit and Amiga software and firmware, together with hardware designs, manufacturing data, documentation, marketing assets, and other materials. Amiga also owns the Amiga trademarks. The chain of title includes rights previously preserved and consolidated by Cloanto, together with additional rights acquired from other sources.



Following the 1996 liquidation of Escom, one of Amiga's predecessors in interest, the "Commodore" and "C=" trademarks followed a separate path from the other assets. Tulip Computers acquired the trademarks and used them for Commodore-branded PCs. Subsequent transfers brought the trademarks to the present Commodore company. In the agreement, Amiga recognizes this ownership. The copyrights in the historical software, documentation, and other Commodore and Amiga works remained in the chain of title now continued by Amiga. Under the same agreement, Amiga licenses CBM 8-bit software and documentation to Commodore for use in its products.



Amiga retains the right to use and reproduce the Commodore marks in historical and descriptive contexts, including as they appear in original software, documentation, notices, keyboard symbols, on-screen texts, and other content.



The agreement further confirms Amiga's continuing control of technical and numbering resources historically associated with Commodore-Amiga, Commodore Business Machines, Commodore Electronics, Commodore International, and other now-defunct Commodore-formative entities: MAC address OUIs, IP address allocations, port numbers, object identifiers, and other assignments used by Amiga and its predecessors in connection with their systems and activities.



In August 1984, Commodore and Amiga brought their efforts together under Commodore-Amiga, Inc., a name Amiga Corporation still uses as a registered DBA. Forty-two years later, the circle is closing: apart from the "Commodore" and "C=" marks, the principal rights and assets of the Commodore and Amiga eras rest with Amiga. AmigaOS 4 and 68K Continuity



Hyperion Entertainment will continue to develop and distribute AmigaOS 4 under license from Amiga. The rights in the independently developed AmigaOS 4 code have never been disputed, and the new agreement preserves that position while clearly defining the Amiga software and trademarks licensed for continued AmigaOS 4 development and commercialization.



The position concerning 68K AmigaOS products is different. Under the agreement, Hyperion Entertainment's rights in that field are transitional and limited to AmigaOS 3.2 and AmigaOS 3.3 as upgrades for existing licensed systems. Distribution of those products will end no later than December 31, 2027. Amiga will continue to direct the development and evolution of AmigaOS for the 68K platform, carrying forward the lineage established by Commodore-Amiga in the 1980s.



Hyperion Entertainment will deliver to Amiga the source code, revision history, and documentation for AmigaOS 3.1.4, including all fixes and updates, but excluding AmigaOS 4 code backported into AmigaOS 3.2 or 3.3, for use in Amiga's 68K AmigaOS development. The agreement also provides for the company's contractors and developers to be released from any obligations that would prevent them from working with Amiga. Developers whose commitment has always been to AmigaOS are therefore free to contribute to its future. Preservation and the Future



Amiga regards the preservation of historical Commodore and Amiga assets and continued development as complementary responsibilities. Its work includes identifying, securing, cataloging, and preserving source code, binaries, documentation, artwork, photos, videos, corporate records, and other materials, while maintaining lawful paths for their continued use, study, and development.



Amiga is working with preservationists, former employees, other original contributors, and cultural, educational, and research institutions, including libraries, museums, and archives.



For example, Amiga is now in a position to restore the iconic SoftVoice speech synthesis to AmigaOS. Several versions of the historic Boing Ball demo are also being prepared for release.



Amiga means different things to different people. For some, it represents an important part of computing history. For others, it remains a living platform. Preserving the past, making it accessible, and advancing the platform are central to Amiga's purpose. Community, Projects, and Partners



Community and technology define Amiga in equal measure. Amiga's identity and direction are shaped by the diversity of its people, ideas, and projects, a shared passion for the platform, and a commitment to beauty and excellence.



Amiga supports this ecosystem by licensing its technology and trademarks for hardware and software products, publications, events, and other projects. These partnerships help high-quality work reach broad audiences and make the past, present, and future of CBM 8-bit and Amiga systems more accessible.



Current licensees include A1200.NET, Antstream Arcade, Blaze Entertainment, Cloanto, Commodore, Hyperion Entertainment (and its sublicensees), Retro Games, Simulant Systems, and SpecNext.



Amiga has already concluded additional agreements, and others are in progress. Each will be announced, with the licensees and projects listed on a renewed Amiga website. (cg)



[Meldung: 04. Aug. 2026, 09:32] [Kommentare: 1 - 04. Aug. 2026, 10:00]

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