|06.Sep.2016
|FPGA: Apollo-Core-Update "Gold"
Der Apollo-Core ist eine FPGA-Reimplementation der m68k-Reihe von Motorola, die auch eine eigene Grafikausgabe namens SAGA mitbringt. Verwendung findet der Core derzeit bei der Turbokarte Vampire 600 V2. Die Neuerungen im neuesten, als "Gold" bezeichneten Core:
- Added fusing for MOVE/EXT
- added MPU for finding illegal memory access
- added TRACE support
- fixed in CHK2, CMP2, MOVEM and CAS
- fixed some special LOOP condition
- fixed TRAPcc
- optimized MOVEQ/MOVE.l # and depending instructions
[Meldung: 06. Sep. 2016, 17:22] [Kommentare: 1 - 07. Sep. 2016, 21:16]
