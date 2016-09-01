amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
06.Sep.2016
amiga.org (Webseite)


 FPGA: Apollo-Core-Update "Gold"
Der Apollo-Core ist eine FPGA-Reimplementation der m68k-Reihe von Motorola, die auch eine eigene Grafikausgabe namens SAGA mitbringt. Verwendung findet der Core derzeit bei der Turbokarte Vampire 600 V2. Die Neuerungen im neuesten, als "Gold" bezeichneten Core:
  • Added fusing for MOVE/EXT
  • added MPU for finding illegal memory access
  • added TRACE support
  • fixed in CHK2, CMP2, MOVEM and CAS
  • fixed some special LOOP condition
  • fixed TRAPcc
  • optimized MOVEQ/MOVE.l # and depending instructions
(cg)

[Meldung: 06. Sep. 2016, 17:22] [Kommentare: 1 - 07. Sep. 2016, 21:16]
