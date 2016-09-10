amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
11.Sep.2016



 Aminet-Uploads bis 10.09.2016
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 10.09.2016 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
impvcfsm.lha             comm/mail  1K        Import vCard files into Simpl...
hexdump.py.txt           dev/misc   2K        A simple python hexdumper.
AmigaMon_107.lha         dev/moni   17K   68k Amiga Monitor from 1989 (w/ P...
AmigaMon_165.lha         dev/moni   37K   68k Amiga Monitor anno 1994 (Last...
FastMon.lha              dev/moni   17K   68k Fast Memory Monitor (Pre-Rele...
Interruptor.lha          dev/moni   12K   68k Amiga Monitor from 1990
MegaMon_25.lha           dev/moni   20K   68k Amiga Monitor Last Version fr...
Scypmon.lha              dev/moni   23K   68k Good Amiga Monitor from 1993
tk.lha                   dev/moni   35K   68k The Final Toolkit Monitor ann...
Bally.lha                game/misc  7K    68k The First Version Ever anno 1...
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   4.1M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia_OS4.lha       misc/emu   4.4M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   4.3M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
Thief_31.lha             mus/misc   42K   68k A MultiFormat Music Ripper Up...
RNOInfoScreen.lha        mus/play   7.0M  WOS Music player front-end and in...
TFMX.lha                 mus/play   24K   68k Good TFMX-Player for all Amigas
Bootleg_21.lha           util/boot  7K    68k Legendary Boot-Tool anno 1989
MegaBoot.lha             util/boot  6K    68k Bootblock-Utility from 1989
Sensor.lha               util/boot  11K   68k 2 ancient Utilities: boot-up/...
cranker.lha              util/pack  834K  68k Amiga exe cruncher/loader,dat...
DataPack.lha             util/pack  8K    68k PowerPacker Data De-Crunch fr...
DefPack.lha              util/pack  7K    68k DefJamPacker 3.5 - file compr...
MaxPak.lha               util/pack  7K    68k file compressor (100% bugfixed)
OmegaPacker.lha          util/pack  14K   68k fast, easy + convenient file ...
Savage.lha               util/pack  40K   68k Disk Compressor from 1992
(snx)

[Meldung: 11. Sep. 2016, 06:08] [Kommentare: 0]
