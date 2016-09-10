|11.Sep.2016
|Aminet-Uploads bis 10.09.2016
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 10.09.2016 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
impvcfsm.lha comm/mail 1K Import vCard files into Simpl...
hexdump.py.txt dev/misc 2K A simple python hexdumper.
AmigaMon_107.lha dev/moni 17K 68k Amiga Monitor from 1989 (w/ P...
AmigaMon_165.lha dev/moni 37K 68k Amiga Monitor anno 1994 (Last...
FastMon.lha dev/moni 17K 68k Fast Memory Monitor (Pre-Rele...
Interruptor.lha dev/moni 12K 68k Amiga Monitor from 1990
MegaMon_25.lha dev/moni 20K 68k Amiga Monitor Last Version fr...
Scypmon.lha dev/moni 23K 68k Good Amiga Monitor from 1993
tk.lha dev/moni 35K 68k The Final Toolkit Monitor ann...
Bally.lha game/misc 7K 68k The First Version Ever anno 1...
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 4.1M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia_OS4.lha misc/emu 4.4M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 4.3M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
Thief_31.lha mus/misc 42K 68k A MultiFormat Music Ripper Up...
RNOInfoScreen.lha mus/play 7.0M WOS Music player front-end and in...
TFMX.lha mus/play 24K 68k Good TFMX-Player for all Amigas
Bootleg_21.lha util/boot 7K 68k Legendary Boot-Tool anno 1989
MegaBoot.lha util/boot 6K 68k Bootblock-Utility from 1989
Sensor.lha util/boot 11K 68k 2 ancient Utilities: boot-up/...
cranker.lha util/pack 834K 68k Amiga exe cruncher/loader,dat...
DataPack.lha util/pack 8K 68k PowerPacker Data De-Crunch fr...
DefPack.lha util/pack 7K 68k DefJamPacker 3.5 - file compr...
MaxPak.lha util/pack 7K 68k file compressor (100% bugfixed)
OmegaPacker.lha util/pack 14K 68k fast, easy + convenient file ...
Savage.lha util/pack 40K 68k Disk Compressor from 1992
