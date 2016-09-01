|16.Sep.2016
|AROS-Distribution: Icaros Desktop 2.1.3
Version 2.1.3 von Paolo Bessers AROS-Distribution Icaros (Screenshot) enthält einige neue Anwendungen, außerdem wurden OWB, OpenSSL, Mapparium und SimpleMail aktualisiert:
(cg)
- Updated PortablE to latest release
- Updated Mapparium to v0.6
- route computation, images now available. And many other fixes
- Updated OWB to August 28th 2016 build
- openssl upgraded to 1.0.1t fixing some security issues
- Updated SimpleMail to latest release
- Added FinalBurnAlpha to emulators
- Added ColorCLI scripts
- Added meteMP3 player to MultiMedia programs
[Meldung: 16. Sep. 2016, 05:43] [Kommentare: 1 - 16. Sep. 2016, 15:16]
