amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen]

Vorige Meldung >
16.Sep.2016
amigafuture.de (Webseite)


 AROS-Distribution: Icaros Desktop 2.1.3
Version 2.1.3 von Paolo Bessers AROS-Distribution Icaros (Screenshot) enthält einige neue Anwendungen, außerdem wurden OWB, OpenSSL, Mapparium und SimpleMail aktualisiert:
  • Updated PortablE to latest release
  • Updated Mapparium to v0.6
  • route computation, images now available. And many other fixes
  • Updated OWB to August 28th 2016 build
  • openssl upgraded to 1.0.1t fixing some security issues
  • Updated SimpleMail to latest release
  • Added FinalBurnAlpha to emulators
  • Added ColorCLI scripts
  • Added meteMP3 player to MultiMedia programs
(cg)

[Meldung: 16. Sep. 2016, 05:43] [Kommentare: 1 - 16. Sep. 2016, 15:16]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
Vorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2016 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.