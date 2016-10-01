amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen]

Vorige Meldung >
31.Okt.2016
amigafuture.de (Webseite)


 Emulator: Ausblick auf WinUAE 3.4.0
Wie üblich gibt Toni Wilen wieder einen kurzen Ausblick auf die für die nächste Version geplanten Änderungen an dem bekannten Amiga-Emulator WinUAE. Schwerpunkt der Version 3.4.0 ist die Emulation weiterer Hardware-Erweiterungen, sowie die Verbesserung der bereits emulierten Erweiterungen. WinUAE 3.4.0 erscheint voraussichtlich im Dezember.

Erstmals emulierte Hardware-Erweiterungen:
  • Grafikkarten:
    • ColorBurst
    • Harlequin
    • OpalVision
  • Turbokarten:
    • Blizzard 1230 MK II and III.
    • IVS Vector 68030
  • HD-Controller:
    • Blizzard 1230 MK II and III SCSI Kit.
    • Buddha.
    • Expansion Systems Dataflyer Plus.
    • FileCard 2000/OSSI 500
    • SCRAM 500/2000
  • Netzwerkkarten:
    • AmigaNet.
    • Ariadne.
    • Ariadne II.
    • LAN Rover/EB920.
    • NE2000 compatible PCMCIA.
    • NE2000 compatible ISA (x86 bridgeboard compatible).
    • X-Surf and X-Surf 100 (Partial)
Neue Eigenschaften:
  • RAM/RTG RAM handling updated, all size combinations are now supported.
  • Autoconfig board GUI list with custom sorting support.
  • RAM Z2/Z3 board full autoconfig data customization support.
  • Up to 4 Z2 and Z3 RAM boards can be enabled simultaneously.
  • Multiple display and sound boards can be now enabled simultaneously.
  • Genlock realtime custom image, video file or capture stream overlay.
  • Genlock mode screenshot/video alpha channel support.
  • Accelerator board 68000 fallback mode supported.
  • Game Ports panel custom mapping autofire support.
  • Network access on screen led.
  • Single step (emulate one frame + pause) input event
Aktualisierungen:
  • Reduced input latency.
  • Reduced WASAPI sound mode latency.
  • WinPCap network mode now uses generated local MAC address, no more MAC conflicts between Windows and emulated Amiga.
  • If some RAM board is not JIT Direct capable, only board's access mode changes to JIT Indirect. Global JIT Direct option is not switched off.
  • Most RAM size/position related JIT Direct restrictions are gone.
  • Environment variables in file paths (%VAR%) are now always expanded.
  • Implemented AGA only bitplane DMA overrun emulation (Moon Child).
  • Host path 260 character limit removed (Windows 10 v1607+ only)
Beseitigte Fehler:
  • Shortcuts with Shift key work again.
  • Custom Game Port remapping does not disappear mysteriously.
  • Mounting file with size less than 512 bytes as a harddrive work again.
  • CDTV statefiles fixed.
  • On the fly directory/archive mounting only worked once under OS4.x.
  • Worms DC and ACSYS (possibly others) graphics glitch fixed.
  • Bad sprite collision optimization fixed (Jumpman Junior).
  • Stop PPC emulation first, before freeing any emulation resources to prevent random crashes at exit.
  • FPS.Adj config file handling fixed.
  • ATAPI CD emulation odd data size fix (HDToolbox hang)
  • default.uae with unplugged device: set to none, not layout A
(cg)

[Meldung: 31. Okt. 2016, 23:39] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
Vorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2016 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.