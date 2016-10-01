|31.Okt.2016
|Emulator: Ausblick auf WinUAE 3.4.0
Wie üblich gibt Toni Wilen wieder einen kurzen Ausblick auf die für die nächste Version geplanten Änderungen an dem bekannten Amiga-Emulator WinUAE. Schwerpunkt der Version 3.4.0 ist die Emulation weiterer Hardware-Erweiterungen, sowie die Verbesserung der bereits emulierten Erweiterungen. WinUAE 3.4.0 erscheint voraussichtlich im Dezember.
Erstmals emulierte Hardware-Erweiterungen:
Neue Eigenschaften:
- Grafikkarten:
- ColorBurst
- Harlequin
- OpalVision
-
Turbokarten:
- Blizzard 1230 MK II and III.
- IVS Vector 68030
-
HD-Controller:
- Blizzard 1230 MK II and III SCSI Kit.
- Buddha.
- Expansion Systems Dataflyer Plus.
- FileCard 2000/OSSI 500
- SCRAM 500/2000
-
Netzwerkkarten:
- AmigaNet.
- Ariadne.
- Ariadne II.
- LAN Rover/EB920.
- NE2000 compatible PCMCIA.
- NE2000 compatible ISA (x86 bridgeboard compatible).
- X-Surf and X-Surf 100 (Partial)
Aktualisierungen:
- RAM/RTG RAM handling updated, all size combinations are now supported.
- Autoconfig board GUI list with custom sorting support.
- RAM Z2/Z3 board full autoconfig data customization support.
- Up to 4 Z2 and Z3 RAM boards can be enabled simultaneously.
- Multiple display and sound boards can be now enabled simultaneously.
- Genlock realtime custom image, video file or capture stream overlay.
- Genlock mode screenshot/video alpha channel support.
- Accelerator board 68000 fallback mode supported.
- Game Ports panel custom mapping autofire support.
- Network access on screen led.
- Single step (emulate one frame + pause) input event
Beseitigte Fehler:
- Reduced input latency.
- Reduced WASAPI sound mode latency.
- WinPCap network mode now uses generated local MAC address, no more
MAC conflicts between Windows and emulated Amiga.
- If some RAM board is not JIT Direct capable, only board's access mode
changes to JIT Indirect. Global JIT Direct option is not switched off.
- Most RAM size/position related JIT Direct restrictions are gone.
- Environment variables in file paths (%VAR%) are now always expanded.
- Implemented AGA only bitplane DMA overrun emulation (Moon Child).
- Host path 260 character limit removed (Windows 10 v1607+ only)
(cg)
- Shortcuts with Shift key work again.
- Custom Game Port remapping does not disappear mysteriously.
- Mounting file with size less than 512 bytes as a harddrive work again.
- CDTV statefiles fixed.
- On the fly directory/archive mounting only worked once under OS4.x.
- Worms DC and ACSYS (possibly others) graphics glitch fixed.
- Bad sprite collision optimization fixed (Jumpman Junior).
- Stop PPC emulation first, before freeing any emulation resources
to prevent random crashes at exit.
- FPS.Adj config file handling fixed.
- ATAPI CD emulation odd data size fix (HDToolbox hang)
- default.uae with unplugged device: set to none, not layout A
[Meldung: 31. Okt. 2016, 23:39]
