10.Nov.2016
fs-uae.net (Webseite)


 Emulator: FS-UAE 2.8.1
Nach zahlreichen Beta-Versionen steht nun wieder eine "stabile" Veröffentlichung von Frode Solheims Amiga-Emulator FS-UAE zur Verfügung, es existieren Portierungen für Windows, Mac OS und zahlreiche Linux- bzw. BSD-Varianten. Änderungen seit der letzten Veröffentlichung:
  • Alt+F4 and Cmd+Q will no longer quit FS-UAE (in full keyboard emulation mode)
  • Use raw input on Windows again (allows grabbing of Windows keys, etc)
  • New option raw_input = 0 will disable use of raw input for keyboard
  • Fixed loading shaders from fs-uae.dat
  • Updated Xbox 360 configs for Linux
Änderungen in FS-UAE Launcher 2.8.1:
  • Fixed problem where rating could be reset for first loaded game/variant
  • New experimental option: relative_temp_feature
Änderungen in FS-UAE Arcade 2.8.1:
  • Added stretch / keep aspect toggle button to top right menu
  • Added V-Sync toggle button to top right menu
  • Ability to see and change variant before starting the game
  • Make menu rendering conformant to FS-UAE style
  • More transition animations
  • New cover rendering for non-portrait covers
  • Use --platform= to start with a given platform filter, e.g. --platform=cd32
  • Variant sort order fixed to be same as in FS-UAE Launcher
  • Fixed arrow keys for FS-UAE Arcade on MacOS
  • Reversed position of platform and publisher names
(cg)

[Meldung: 10. Nov. 2016, 23:05] [Kommentare: 0]
