|10.Nov.2016
fs-uae.net (Webseite)
|Emulator: FS-UAE 2.8.1
Nach zahlreichen Beta-Versionen steht nun wieder eine "stabile" Veröffentlichung von Frode Solheims Amiga-Emulator FS-UAE zur Verfügung, es existieren Portierungen für Windows, Mac OS und zahlreiche Linux- bzw. BSD-Varianten. Änderungen seit der letzten Veröffentlichung:
Änderungen in FS-UAE Launcher 2.8.1:
- Alt+F4 and Cmd+Q will no longer quit FS-UAE (in full keyboard emulation mode)
- Use raw input on Windows again (allows grabbing of Windows keys, etc)
- New option raw_input = 0 will disable use of raw input for keyboard
- Fixed loading shaders from fs-uae.dat
- Updated Xbox 360 configs for Linux
Änderungen in FS-UAE Arcade 2.8.1:
- Fixed problem where rating could be reset for first loaded game/variant
- New experimental option: relative_temp_feature
(cg)
- Added stretch / keep aspect toggle button to top right menu
- Added V-Sync toggle button to top right menu
- Ability to see and change variant before starting the game
- Make menu rendering conformant to FS-UAE style
- More transition animations
- New cover rendering for non-portrait covers
- Use --platform= to start with a given platform filter, e.g. --platform=cd32
- Variant sort order fixed to be same as in FS-UAE Launcher
- Fixed arrow keys for FS-UAE Arcade on MacOS
- Reversed position of platform and publisher names
[Meldung: 10. Nov. 2016, 23:05]
