10.Nov.2016

Emulator: FS-UAE 2.8.1

Nach zahlreichen Beta-Versionen steht nun wieder eine "stabile" Veröffentlichung von Frode Solheims Amiga-Emulator FS-UAE zur Verfügung, es existieren Portierungen für Windows, Mac OS und zahlreiche Linux- bzw. BSD-Varianten. Änderungen seit der letzten Veröffentlichung: Alt+F4 and Cmd+Q will no longer quit FS-UAE (in full keyboard emulation mode)

Use raw input on Windows again (allows grabbing of Windows keys, etc)

New option raw_input = 0 will disable use of raw input for keyboard

Fixed loading shaders from fs-uae.dat

Updated Xbox 360 configs for Linux Änderungen in FS-UAE Launcher 2.8.1: Fixed problem where rating could be reset for first loaded game/variant

New experimental option: relative_temp_feature Änderungen in FS-UAE Arcade 2.8.1: Added stretch / keep aspect toggle button to top right menu

Added V-Sync toggle button to top right menu

Ability to see and change variant before starting the game

Make menu rendering conformant to FS-UAE style

More transition animations

New cover rendering for non-portrait covers

Use --platform= to start with a given platform filter, e.g. --platform=cd32

Variant sort order fixed to be same as in FS-UAE Launcher

Fixed arrow keys for FS-UAE Arcade on MacOS

Reversed position of platform and publisher names (cg)



[Meldung: 10. Nov. 2016, 23:05]

