|13.Nov.2016
|OS4Depot-Uploads bis 12.11.2016
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 12.11.2016 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
pypdf2.lha dev/lib 86kb 4.1 Manipulate PDFs from python code
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 4Mb 4.1 An arabic console device
sortbench.lha uti/she 8kb 4.0 a CPU benchmark that stresses CP...
pdf_maker.lha uti/tex 26kb 4.1 Convert postscript to PDF with s...
amiupdate_fin.lha uti/wor 32kb 4.1 Finnish catalogs for AmiUpdate
(snx)
[Meldung: 13. Nov. 2016, 05:41] [Kommentare: 0]
