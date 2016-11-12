amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

13.Nov.2016



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 12.11.2016
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 12.11.2016 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
pypdf2.lha               dev/lib 86kb  4.1 Manipulate PDFs from python code
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 4Mb   4.1 An arabic console device
sortbench.lha            uti/she 8kb   4.0 a CPU benchmark that stresses CP...
pdf_maker.lha            uti/tex 26kb  4.1 Convert postscript to PDF with s...
amiupdate_fin.lha        uti/wor 32kb  4.1 Finnish catalogs for AmiUpdate
(snx)

[Meldung: 13. Nov. 2016, 05:41] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.