.
.
.

18.Dez.2016



 Aminet-Uploads bis 17.12.2016
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 17.12.2016 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
netsurf-m68k.lha         comm/www   8.4M  68k CSS capable web browser
Supreme-TheDemoDisk.zip  demo/disk  452K  68k The Demo Disk of Supreme
MuForce.lha              dev/debug  288K  68k V40 Enforcer,detect illegal R...
MuGuardianAngl.lha       dev/debug  316K  68k detect accesses to non-alloca...
ThorLib.lha              dev/lib    38K   68k link library w/ useful suppor...
MuScan.lha               dev/misc   135K  68k Print the MMU tree layout.
character-sets.lha       docs/hyper 13K       IANA Charset MIB (Amiga catal...
AmigaPower.lha           docs/lists 68K       aMiGa=PoWeR French Amiga Mag ...
MuManual.lha             docs/misc  929K  68k mmu.lib: Tutorial, includes, ...
DQK_HexCodes.lha         game/hint  1K        Hex Offsets for Dark Queen of...
MaxKnightXmas_v2.lha     game/jump  284K  68k Max Knight Xmas Edition (demo...
MaxKnightXmasHDD.lha     game/jump  283K  68k Max Knight Xmas Edition (HDD ...
PyAGLaunchGC.tar.gz      game/misc  22K       AmigaGuide launcher generatio...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   4.4M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AP57Covers.lha           pix/misc   352K      aMiGa=PoWeR n?57 Cover Recto
LoadModule.lha           util/boot  18K   68k Install Libs/Devs reset-proof
MuFastChip.lha           util/boot  134K  68k Chip memory cache mode fine t...
MuFastRom.lha            util/boot  134K  68k MuLib conformal ROM to RAM re...
MuFastZero.lha           util/boot  151K  68k MuLib ZeroP. remapper, replac...
MuLockLib.lha            util/boot  127K  68k Lock mmu.library in memory on...
MuMapRom.lha             util/boot  122K  68k MuLib based ROM Replacement Hack
MuOmniSCSIPatc.lha       util/boot  132K  68k Make the omniscsi.device MMUL...
MuProtectModule.lha      util/boot  133K  68k MuLib ROM Modules Write Prote...
MuRedox.lha              util/boot  117K  68k MuLib based math speedup for ...
MuSetCacheMode.lha       util/boot  137K  68k MMU tree adjustment tool for ...
diceware-amiga.lha       util/crypt 82K   MOS Bitcoin & Zcash keypair g...
MMULib.lha               util/libs  658K  68k Library to ctrl the MC68K MMUs
MuMin.lha                util/libs  64K   68k Minimal MuLib archive for red...
Mu680x0Libs.lha          util/sys   310K  68k MuLib aware 680x0 libraries
[Meldung: 18. Dez. 2016, 05:30]
.
.