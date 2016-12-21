23.Dez.2016

Emulator: WinUAE 3.4.0

Toni Wilen hat die Version 3.4.0 des Amiga-Emulators WinUAE veröffentlicht. Zudem wurde die Webseite neugestaltet.



Neue emulierte Hardware: Graphics adapters:

ColorBurst



Harlequin



OpalVision (OpalPaint, King of Karate)

Accelerator boards:

Blizzard 1230 MK II and III



IVS Vector 68030

HD controllers:

Blizzard 1230 MK II and III SCSI Kit



Buddha



Expansion Systems Dataflyer Plus



FileCard 2000/OSSI 500



Mainhattan A-Team



Microbotics HardFrame



SCRAM 500/2000

Network adapters:

AmigaNet



Ariadne



Ariadne II



LAN Rover/EB920



NE2000 compatible PCMCIA



NE2000 compatible ISA (x86 bridgeboard compatible)



X-Surf and X-Surf 100 (Partial)

American Laser Games arcade game hardware:

LaserDisc player (video file)



Genlock (using video file genlock mode)



Light gun and buttons Neue Funktionen: RAM/RTG RAM handling updated, all size combinations are now supported

Autoconfig board GUI list with custom sorting support

RAM Z2/Z3 board full autoconfig data customization support

Up to 4 Z2 and Z3 RAM boards can be enabled simultaneously

Multiple display and sound boards can be now enabled simultaneously

Genlock realtime custom image, video file or capture stream overlay

Genlock mode screenshot/video alpha channel support

Accelerator board 68000 fallback mode supported

Game Ports panel custom mapping autofire support

Network access on screen led

Single step (emulate one frame + pause) input event

MIDI and Genlock video volume control Überarbeitungen: Reduced input latency

Reduced WASAPI sound mode latency

WinPCap network mode now uses generated local MAC address, no more MAC conflicts between Windows and emulated Amiga

If some RAM board is not JIT Direct capable, only board’s access mode changes to JIT Indirect. Global JIT Direct option is not switched off

Most RAM size/position related JIT Direct restrictions are gone

Environment variables in file paths (%VAR%) are now always expanded

Implemented AGA only bitplane DMA overrun emulation (Moon Child)

Host path 260 character limit removed (Windows 10 v1607+ only) Fehlerbereinigungen: Shortcuts with Shift key work again

Custom Game Port remapping does not disappear mysteriously anymore

Mounting file with size less than 512 bytes as a harddrive work again

CDTV statefiles fixed

On the fly directory/archive mounting only worked once under OS4.x

Worms DC and ACSYS (possibly others) graphics glitch fixed

Bad sprite collision optimization fixed (Jumpman Junior)

Stop PPC emulation first, before freeing any emulation resources to prevent random crashes at exit

FPS.Adj config file handling fixed

ATAPI CD emulation odd data size fix (HDToolbox hang)

default.uae with unplugged device: set to none, not layout A (snx)



