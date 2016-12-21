amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
23.Dez.2016
Prosac (ANF)


 Emulator: WinUAE 3.4.0
Toni Wilen hat die Version 3.4.0 des Amiga-Emulators WinUAE veröffentlicht. Zudem wurde die Webseite neugestaltet.

Neue emulierte Hardware:
  • Graphics adapters:
    • ColorBurst
    • Harlequin
    • OpalVision (OpalPaint, King of Karate)
  • Accelerator boards:
    • Blizzard 1230 MK II and III
    • IVS Vector 68030
  • HD controllers:
    • Blizzard 1230 MK II and III SCSI Kit
    • Buddha
    • Expansion Systems Dataflyer Plus
    • FileCard 2000/OSSI 500
    • Mainhattan A-Team
    • Microbotics HardFrame
    • SCRAM 500/2000
  • Network adapters:
    • AmigaNet
    • Ariadne
    • Ariadne II
    • LAN Rover/EB920
    • NE2000 compatible PCMCIA
    • NE2000 compatible ISA (x86 bridgeboard compatible)
    • X-Surf and X-Surf 100 (Partial)
  • American Laser Games arcade game hardware:
    • LaserDisc player (video file)
    • Genlock (using video file genlock mode)
    • Light gun and buttons
Neue Funktionen:
  • RAM/RTG RAM handling updated, all size combinations are now supported
  • Autoconfig board GUI list with custom sorting support
  • RAM Z2/Z3 board full autoconfig data customization support
  • Up to 4 Z2 and Z3 RAM boards can be enabled simultaneously
  • Multiple display and sound boards can be now enabled simultaneously
  • Genlock realtime custom image, video file or capture stream overlay
  • Genlock mode screenshot/video alpha channel support
  • Accelerator board 68000 fallback mode supported
  • Game Ports panel custom mapping autofire support
  • Network access on screen led
  • Single step (emulate one frame + pause) input event
  • MIDI and Genlock video volume control
Überarbeitungen:
  • Reduced input latency
  • Reduced WASAPI sound mode latency
  • WinPCap network mode now uses generated local MAC address, no more MAC conflicts between Windows and emulated Amiga
  • If some RAM board is not JIT Direct capable, only board’s access mode changes to JIT Indirect. Global JIT Direct option is not switched off
  • Most RAM size/position related JIT Direct restrictions are gone
  • Environment variables in file paths (%VAR%) are now always expanded
  • Implemented AGA only bitplane DMA overrun emulation (Moon Child)
  • Host path 260 character limit removed (Windows 10 v1607+ only)
Fehlerbereinigungen:
  • Shortcuts with Shift key work again
  • Custom Game Port remapping does not disappear mysteriously anymore
  • Mounting file with size less than 512 bytes as a harddrive work again
  • CDTV statefiles fixed
  • On the fly directory/archive mounting only worked once under OS4.x
  • Worms DC and ACSYS (possibly others) graphics glitch fixed
  • Bad sprite collision optimization fixed (Jumpman Junior)
  • Stop PPC emulation first, before freeing any emulation resources to prevent random crashes at exit
  • FPS.Adj config file handling fixed
  • ATAPI CD emulation odd data size fix (HDToolbox hang)
  • default.uae with unplugged device: set to none, not layout A
(snx)

[Meldung: 23. Dez. 2016, 05:27] [Kommentare: 1 - 23. Dez. 2016, 07:50]
