|23.Dez.2016
Prosac (ANF)
|Emulator: WinUAE 3.4.0
Toni Wilen hat die Version 3.4.0 des Amiga-Emulators WinUAE veröffentlicht. Zudem wurde die Webseite neugestaltet.
Neue emulierte Hardware:
Neue Funktionen:
- Graphics adapters:
- ColorBurst
- Harlequin
- OpalVision (OpalPaint, King of Karate)
- Accelerator boards:
- Blizzard 1230 MK II and III
- IVS Vector 68030
- HD controllers:
- Blizzard 1230 MK II and III SCSI Kit
- Buddha
- Expansion Systems Dataflyer Plus
- FileCard 2000/OSSI 500
- Mainhattan A-Team
- Microbotics HardFrame
- SCRAM 500/2000
- Network adapters:
- AmigaNet
- Ariadne
- Ariadne II
- LAN Rover/EB920
- NE2000 compatible PCMCIA
- NE2000 compatible ISA (x86 bridgeboard compatible)
- X-Surf and X-Surf 100 (Partial)
- American Laser Games arcade game hardware:
- LaserDisc player (video file)
- Genlock (using video file genlock mode)
- Light gun and buttons
Überarbeitungen:
- RAM/RTG RAM handling updated, all size combinations are now supported
- Autoconfig board GUI list with custom sorting support
- RAM Z2/Z3 board full autoconfig data customization support
- Up to 4 Z2 and Z3 RAM boards can be enabled simultaneously
- Multiple display and sound boards can be now enabled simultaneously
- Genlock realtime custom image, video file or capture stream overlay
- Genlock mode screenshot/video alpha channel support
- Accelerator board 68000 fallback mode supported
- Game Ports panel custom mapping autofire support
- Network access on screen led
- Single step (emulate one frame + pause) input event
- MIDI and Genlock video volume control
Fehlerbereinigungen:
- Reduced input latency
- Reduced WASAPI sound mode latency
- WinPCap network mode now uses generated local MAC address, no more MAC conflicts between Windows and emulated Amiga
- If some RAM board is not JIT Direct capable, only board’s access mode changes to JIT Indirect. Global JIT Direct option is not switched off
- Most RAM size/position related JIT Direct restrictions are gone
- Environment variables in file paths (%VAR%) are now always expanded
- Implemented AGA only bitplane DMA overrun emulation (Moon Child)
- Host path 260 character limit removed (Windows 10 v1607+ only)
(snx)
- Shortcuts with Shift key work again
- Custom Game Port remapping does not disappear mysteriously anymore
- Mounting file with size less than 512 bytes as a harddrive work again
- CDTV statefiles fixed
- On the fly directory/archive mounting only worked once under OS4.x
- Worms DC and ACSYS (possibly others) graphics glitch fixed
- Bad sprite collision optimization fixed (Jumpman Junior)
- Stop PPC emulation first, before freeing any emulation resources to prevent random crashes at exit
- FPS.Adj config file handling fixed
- ATAPI CD emulation odd data size fix (HDToolbox hang)
- default.uae with unplugged device: set to none, not layout A
[Meldung: 23. Dez. 2016, 05:27] [Kommentare: 1 - 23. Dez. 2016, 07:50]
