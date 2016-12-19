|25.Dez.2016
|WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 24.12.2016
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 24.12.2016 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2016-12-23 fixed: Bob's Bad Day (Psygnosis/Dome Development) crash after intro fixed when blitter waits were disabled, DMA waits in sample player and MED replayer fixed, 68000 quitkey support, manual included, new install script (Info)
- 2016-12-23 updated: Bionic Commando (Go!/Software Creations) patch redone, all OS stuff patched, timing fixed, high score load/save added, trainers added (Info)
- 2016-12-22 improved: Bob's Bad Day (Psygnosis/Dome Development) blitter wait patches can be disabled with CUSTOM1, WHDLoad v17+ features used (config) (Info)
- 2016-12-22 new: Non Stop Music (Jungle Command) done by StingRay (Info, Image)
- 2016-12-22 fixed: Miami Chase (Code Masters/Team 17) install script was broken (probably since V1.1) and only installed disk 1 of the game, install script redone using latest template from the WHDLoad package (Info)
- 2016-12-22 improved: Aquaventura (Psygnosis) 68000 quitkey support, default quitkey changed to Del, WHDLoad v17+ features used (config), new install script (Info)
- 2016-12-21 improved: Miami Chase (Code Masters/Team 17) Bplcon0 color bit fixes, invalid copperlist entries fixed, interrupts fixed, 68000 quitkey support, CPU dependent delays fixed, WHDLoad v17+ features used, CD32 joypad support added (Info)
- 2016-12-20 improved: Exolon (Hewson) timing fixed, wrong DDFSTOP in one version fixed, new install script (Info)
- 2016-12-20 improved: Espa?a The Games '92 (Ocean/Creative Materials) load/save support added, 68000 quitkey support, manual included (Info)
- 2016-12-19 fixed: Match of the Day (Zeppelin Games) crash when using ButtonWait fixed, DMA wait in replayer fixed, byte write to volume register fixed, 68000 quitkey support, WHDLoad v17+ features used, new install script (Info, Image)
[Meldung: 25. Dez. 2016, 19:44] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]